Baby Cakes top Aviators on Alvarez hit

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2019 - 11:08 pm
 

Eddy Alvarez’s two-run single in the eighth inning carried the New Orleans Baby Cakes to an 8-7 Pacific Coast League victory over the Aviators on Tuesday night before 7,683 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

In the New Orleans eighth, Isan Diaz reached on an error by first baseman Seth Brown, allowing Rosell Herrera to score and cut the Baby Cakes’ deficit to 7-6, before Alvarez delivered his decisive hit off A.J. Puk (2-1).

Puk allowed three runs, two earned, in one inning on two hits and a walk.

Sean Murphy had a two-run homer and a two-run double for the Aviators (62-46). His double in the seventh gave the Aviators a 7-5 lead.

Alvarez was 3-for-3 for New Orleans (56-50) with a homer and four RBIs.

Brett Graves (1-0) was the winner in relief, allowing two hits in 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

Right-hander R.J. Alvarez pitched a scoreless ninth for his 14th save.

