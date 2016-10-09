Here’s how you can watch today’s MLB postseason games

Major League Baseball fans get three games Sunday as postseason action continues in both the American League Division Series and the National League Division Series.

First up are the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Washington Nationals in the second game of the National League Division Series. Game 2 was originally scheduled for Saturday and had to be postponed and rescheduled due to the weather in Washington D.C. The Dodgers lead the series 2-0.

In the American League, the Boston Red Sox host the Cleveland Indians in the midday game while the Toronto Blue Jays host the Texas Rangers in the third game of the day.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch today’s games in Las Vegas:

(all times PDT)

Dodgers at Nationals — Game 2

Dodgers lead series 1-0

Time: 10:08 a.m

TV: Fox Sports 1 (Cox 329, DirecTV 219, CenturyLink 620, Dish 150)

Game 3:

Indians at Red Sox — Game 3

Indians lead series 2-0

Time: 1:08 p.m.

TV: TBS (DirecTV 247, Cox 7, CenturyLink 113, Dish 139)

Game 4: Monday, Oct. 10 Boston. (if necessary)

Rangers at Blue Jays — Game 3

Rangers lead series 2-0

Time: 4:38 p.m.

TV: TBS (DirecTV 247, Cox 7, CenturyLink 113, Dish 139)

Game 4: Monday, Oct. 10 in Toronto. (if necessary)

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.