Former Rebel Lou Amundson waived by New York Knicks

The New York Knicks waived veteran forward Lou Amundson and four others on Friday to reach the 15-man roster limit.

New York also waived forwards Cleanthony Early and Damien Inglis and guards Chasson Randle and J.P. Tokoto.

Amundson, who played at UNLV from 2001-2006, and Early played the past two seasons for the Knicks. Randle was released despite breaking the orbital bone near his left eye earlier this month.

The release of Randle means undrafted rookie guard Ron Baker of Wichita State has earned a roster spot.