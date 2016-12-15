Highly-touted freshman Malik Monk leads Kentucky

A year from now, Malik Monk could very conceivably be a couple months into his NBA career.

But Saturday, the latest in a line of high-profile Kentucky recruits will lead his team into Las Vegas as the Wildcats take on North Carolina.

No. 6 Kentucky and No. 7 UNC will put on a display for fans at T-Mobile Arena as part of the CBS Sports Classic, and Monk figures to be front and center.

Monk, a 6-foot 3-inch shooting guard, was the No. 9 player in ESPN.com’s 2016 recruiting class, and it’s been easy to see why. The freshman leads the Wildcats (9-1) with 19.4 points per game and is the team’s biggest three-point threat (38.5 percent).

Although he said he’s still working on getting stronger on offense and in transition and that the college game has been way more difficult, Monk has made the adjustment seem easy, flashing the tantalizing athleticism that makes him a potential lottery pick.

On a recent list of top 30 NBA Draft prospects, CBS Sports had him at No. 7, calling him “probably the bounciest prospect,” in the NCAA while projecting him as an “electric combo guard capable of scoring big and competing for dunk contest trophies.”

For now, he’s focused on the college game, where he’s gotten a chance to compete with longtime friends and fellow top prospects Bam Adebayo and De’Aaron Fox. They came into this season as ESPN.com No. 5 and 6 recruits respectively.

“It’s great. They’re both great players,” Monk said. “Fox is super fast and he passes the ball well so he gives me my shot and Bam rebounds well and just works hard so he brings more energy to the whole team.”

Fox has chipped in 15.1 points per game with leading the team with 6.9 assists and Adebayo is the team’s leading rebounder, pulling down 8.0 boards per game, and adding 12.6 points.

The idea of playing together came years ago. Monk met Fox in eighth grade and Adebayo two years later. He said it was something he talked to Fox with as sophomores.

“We knew all each other and we knew we were going to go there all at once and we were just trying to win a championship there,” Monk said. “I was just trying to compete with my friends. And every day I feel pushed in practice by the best.”

So far, that’s worked out. While Monk might be pushed in practice, it’s rare that Kentucky meets a team with as much talent as it has.

Its only loss came to UCLA earlier this season and Saturday, its next big challenge will be a veteran UNC team, a good test for Monk and co. as it could very well be one of the toughest opponents they see again until the NCAA tournament.

“We can’t underestimate anybody,” Monk said. “We’ve always got to come out prepared.”

