NCAA charges Rick Pitino with failure to monitor Louisville basketball program

Louisville coach Rick Pitino is charged with failure to monitor the basketball program stemming from the investigation into allegations made by a former escort.

In the NCAA notice of allegations released Thursday, Pitino and former director of basketball operations Andre McGee — pinned as the ringleader of the escort scandal in which women were paid to perform sexual acts with recruits — are named directly by Louisville avoided the larger, more damning “lack of institutional control” charge.

The notice, per ESPN, which obtained a version before it was released, said Pitino did not monitor McGee and failed to “spot check” and “actively look for red flags.”

Louisville issued a statement from president Neville Pinto and athletic direction Tom Jurich and plans to dispute the charges formally.

“We believe that Mr. McGee acted furtively and note that the NOA does not indicate that any other university employee besides Mr. McGee had knowledge of these activities,” the statement said. “We are confident in Coach Pitino and we know he is and always has been committed to NCAA compliance.”

McGee did not participate in the NCAA investigation.

Pitino could face a multigame suspension and fine. Last season, Jim Boeheim of Syracuse was penalized nine games.

Pitino came under intense criticism after Katina Powell, an escort, wrote a book “Breaking Cardinal Rules” which detailed the payment for performances in the form of cash and game tickets. Powell identified McGee as the one who paid for sex with recruits and players in the players’ dormitory, Minardi Hall. The NCAA findings Thursday were that McGee paid at least $5,400 to the escorts and 17 or more recruits were involved in what is deemed impermissible benefits.

Pitino has repeated he had no knowledge of the activity, but the NCAA bylaws stipulate that the head coach is presumed responsible for actions within the program, a change implemented not long after Penn State was penalized for the felonious actions of child predator Jerry Sandusky.

Former assistant Brandon Williams is named in a third charge. He refused to cooperate with the NCAA investigation and did not turn over phone records.

Both former assistants are likely to be hit with the harshest penalties because the NCAA deems ethical misconduct the most egregious offenses.