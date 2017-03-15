RJ Sports reporter Adam Hill fills out his NCAA Tournament bracket — VIDEO

He intensely follows college basketball all season long. And now it’s time to see how he can stack up when it matters most.

Review-Journal Sports reporter Adam Hill filled out his bracket for us on camera with columnist Ed Graney.

How many picks will he get right? Or will his bracket be busted on Friday? You can follow his progress daily on our Twitter, @RJ_Sports.

Check out the video above and his full bracket below.

Adam Hill's 2017 NCAA Tournament Bracket by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

Follow all of our NCAA Tournament coverage online at reviewjournal.com/MarchMadness and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @adamhilllvrj on Twitter.