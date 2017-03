Vegas Madness is all over town today with the Mountain West, WAC and Pac-12 men all in action at three different venues. Adam Hill, Steve Carp, Mark Anderson and Bill Slane will be live-tweeting from the different venues all day.

Follow the day’s live blog below and all of our Vegas Madness coverage online at reviewjournal.com/VegasMadness and #VegasMadness on Twitter.

