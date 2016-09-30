Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 4

Matt Youmans, Kelly Stewart and Golden Nugget sports book director Tony Miller preview the college football and NFL weekend:
Matt Youmans, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Last week: 0-4
Season: 5-6-1
— HAWAII (+3.5) over UNR
— JETS (+2.5) over Seahawks
— RAVENS (-3.5) over Raiders
— Best Bet: PENN STATE (-2.5) over Minnesota
Kelly Stewart, @kellyinvegas
Last week: 1-3
Season: 4-8
— GEORGIA (+3) over Tennessee
— ALABAMA (-35) over Kentucky
— IOWA STATE (+16.5) over Baylor
— Best Bet: Kansas State (+3.5) over WEST VIRGINIA
Tony Miller, Golden Nugget sports book
Last week: 0-4
Season: 5-7
— Miami (-7.5) over GEORGIA TECH
— Memphis (+14.5) over MISSISSIPPI
— Troy (-14) over IDAHO
— Best Bet: Louisville (-2) over CLEMSON