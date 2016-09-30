Posted 

Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 4

By MATT YOUMANS
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Matt Youmans, Kelly Stewart and Golden Nugget sports book director Tony Miller preview the college football and NFL weekend:

Last week: 0-4

Season: 5-6-1

— HAWAII (+3.5) over UNR

— JETS (+2.5) over Seahawks

— RAVENS (-3.5) over Raiders

— Best Bet: PENN STATE (-2.5) over Minnesota

Kelly Stewart, @kellyinvegas

Last week: 1-3

Season: 4-8

— GEORGIA (+3) over Tennessee

— ALABAMA (-35) over Kentucky

— IOWA STATE (+16.5) over Baylor

— Best Bet: Kansas State (+3.5) over WEST VIRGINIA

Tony Miller, Golden Nugget sports book

Last week: 0-4

Season: 5-7

— Miami (-7.5) over GEORGIA TECH

— Memphis (+14.5) over MISSISSIPPI

— Troy (-14) over IDAHO

— Best Bet: Louisville (-2) over CLEMSON

 