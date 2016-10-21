Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 7

Matt Youmans, Kelly Stewart and Golden Nugget sports book director Tony Miller preview the college football and NFL weekend.
Matt Youmans, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Season: 8-11-1
- IOWA (+4) over Wisconsin
- UNLV (-2.5) over Colorado State
- Rams (+3) over Giants
- Best Bet: BRONCOS (-8.5) over Texans
Kelly Stewart, @kellyinvegas
Last week: 2-2
Season: 9-14-1
- KANSAS (+24) over Oklahoma State
- North Carolina State (+19.5) over LOUISVILLE
- Texas A&M (+18.5) over ALABAMA
- Best Bet: Chargers (+6.5) over FALCONS
Tony Miller, Golden Nugget sports book
Last week: 2-2
Season: 9-11
- NAVY (+2.5) over Memphis
- Arkansas (+11) over AUBURN
- Vikings (-3) over EAGLES
- Best Bet: Chargers-FALCONS (Over 54)