Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 7

Matt Youmans, Kelly Stewart and Golden Nugget sports book director Tony Miller preview the college football and NFL weekend.

Matt Youmans, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Season: 8-11-1

  • IOWA (+4) over Wisconsin
  • UNLV (-2.5) over Colorado State
  • Rams (+3) over Giants
  • Best Bet: BRONCOS (-8.5) over Texans

Kelly Stewart, @kellyinvegas

Last week: 2-2

Season: 9-14-1

  • KANSAS (+24) over Oklahoma State
  • North Carolina State (+19.5) over LOUISVILLE
  • Texas A&M (+18.5) over ALABAMA
  • Best Bet: Chargers (+6.5) over FALCONS

Tony Miller, Golden Nugget sports book

Last week: 2-2

Season: 9-11

  • NAVY (+2.5) over Memphis
  • Arkansas (+11) over AUBURN
  • Vikings (-3) over EAGLES
  • Best Bet: Chargers-FALCONS (Over 54)
 