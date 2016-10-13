Sports Betting Spotlight video: NFL Week 6

Kelly Stewart of the Review-Journal is joined by Aaron Kessler and Tony Miller from the Golden Nugget sports book to preview the college football and NFL weekend.

Kelly Stewart, @kellyinvegas

Last week: 1-3

Season: 7-12-1

Wake Forest (+21) over FLORIDA STATE

Vanderbilt (+14) over GEORGIA

Ohio State (-11) over WISCONSIN

Best Bet: TEXAS TECH (+1) over West Virginia

Aaron Kessler, Golden Nugget sports book

Last week: 3-1

Season: 3-1

RAIDERS (Pick) over Chiefs

49ers (+8) over BILLS

Falcons (+6.5) over SEAHAWKS

Best Bet: TENNESSEE (+13) over Alabama

Tony Miller, Golden Nugget sports book

Season: 7-9