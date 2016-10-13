Sports Betting Spotlight video: NFL Week 6

Kelly Stewart of the Review-Journal is joined by Aaron Kessler and Tony Miller from the Golden Nugget sports book to preview the college football and NFL weekend.
Kelly Stewart, @kellyinvegas
Last week: 1-3
Season: 7-12-1
- Wake Forest (+21) over FLORIDA STATE
- Vanderbilt (+14) over GEORGIA
- Ohio State (-11) over WISCONSIN
- Best Bet: TEXAS TECH (+1) over West Virginia
Aaron Kessler, Golden Nugget sports book
Last week: 3-1
Season: 3-1
- RAIDERS (Pick) over Chiefs
- 49ers (+8) over BILLS
- Falcons (+6.5) over SEAHAWKS
- Best Bet: TENNESSEE (+13) over Alabama
Tony Miller, Golden Nugget sports book
Season: 7-9
- Cowboys (+4.5) over PACKERS
- HOUSTON (-21.5) over Tulsa
- BILLS (-8) over 49ers
- Best Bet: Steelers (-7.5) over DOLPHINS