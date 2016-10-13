Posted 

Sports Betting Spotlight video: NFL Week 6

Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 6 (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kelly Stewart of the Review-Journal is joined by Aaron Kessler and Tony Miller from the Golden Nugget sports book to preview the college football and NFL weekend.

Kelly Stewart, @kellyinvegas

Last week: 1-3

Season: 7-12-1

  • Wake Forest (+21) over FLORIDA STATE
  • Vanderbilt (+14) over GEORGIA
  • Ohio State (-11) over WISCONSIN
  • Best Bet: TEXAS TECH (+1) over West Virginia

Aaron Kessler, Golden Nugget sports book

Last week: 3-1

Season: 3-1

  • RAIDERS (Pick) over Chiefs
  • 49ers (+8) over BILLS
  • Falcons (+6.5) over SEAHAWKS
  • Best Bet: TENNESSEE (+13) over Alabama

Tony Miller, Golden Nugget sports book

Season: 7-9

  • Cowboys (+4.5) over PACKERS
  • HOUSTON (-21.5) over Tulsa
  • BILLS (-8) over 49ers
  • Best Bet: Steelers (-7.5) over DOLPHINS
 