‘Sin City Showdown’ goes on without Ashley Theophane

Mayweather Promotions debuts its “Sin City Showdown” at Sam’s Town Live on Saturday.

The first card on the monthly boxing series was supposed to be headlined by former junior welterweight contender Ashley Theophane, but the English boxer was pulled Friday for undisclosed reasons.

The show will still go on with Ronald Gavril (16-1, 12 knockouts) facing Christopher Brooker (11-1, 5 KOs) in a 10-round super middleweight fight as the new main event.

Gavril, the Romanian with Mayweather Promotions, had his last fight at Sam’s Town when he defeated Juan Camilo Novoa in May.

“It feels good to be back at Sam’s Town,”Gavril said. “I like fighting in front of a full house and having an intimate feel. You don’t always get that on the big shows when you have to go so early in the day before fans arrive.”

In the co-main event, Ladarius Miller (11-1, 2 KOs) goes up against Ronald Rivas (5-4-1, 3 KOs) in a six-round junior welterweight match.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with tickets starting at $15. Tickets can be purchased at samstownlv.com/entertain or mayweatherpromotions.com.

MYSTERY TGB CARD

TGB Promotions has reserved three dates to host a card at the MGM Grand.

The Los Angeles-based company first reserved Dec. 17, but that date will likely not be used. TGB also requested to use the venue on Jan. 21 and Jan. 28, according to the Nevada Athletic Commission’s agenda for Monday’s meeting.

TGB often hosts West Coast cards featuring boxers from Premier Boxing Champions. Las Vegas has been reported as a possible site for the Carl Frampton-Leo Santa Cruz rematch.

Another potential bout to keep an eye on is the welterweight unification between Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia. Reports have emerged of the top two welterweights meeting in early 2017.

Tom Brown, promoter for TGB, declined to comment when asked about the possible fights at the MGM Grand.

MORE TROUBLE FOR JUDAH

Zab Judah was charged with domestic violence after allegedly getting violent with his wife in a July 26 dispute, TMZ Sports reported this week.

Judah, a former two-division champion, was arrested by Las Vegas Metro PD and charged with misdemeanor battery/domestic violence. The Las Vegas resident is due back in court next month.

Judah recently served a 15-month suspension after providing false licensing information to the Nevada Athletic Commission. He currently doesn’t have a fight scheduled.

KOVALEV-WARD UNDERCARD

Middleweight contender Curtis Stevens will meet James de La Rosa on the non-televised undercard for Sergey Kovalev-Andre Ward on Nov. 19 at T-Mobile Arena.

This is the second bout that has been announced on the Kovalev-Ward undercard. Isaac Chilemba against Oleksandr Gvozdyk was the first fight.

T.I. CARD

Top Rank will host a boxing event on the eve before Manny Pacquiao faces Jessie Vargas.

Casey Ramos will meet Andy Vences in a super featherweight matchup to headline the Nov. 4 card at Treasure Island Hotel and Casino.

Vences, who’s from San Jose, California, and Ramos, a native of Austin, Texas, will battle for the WBC Continental Americas title in a fight televised on Unimas during the “Solo Boxeo” series.

‘JESSIES’ CORNER’

Make sure to check out our weekly notebook from Jessie Vargas’ and Jessie Magdaleno’s camps starting on Tuesday. The four-part series dubbed “Jessies’ Corner” will be out every Tuesday (Mondays online) until Nov. 1.

The two Las Vegas natives are preparing for their respective title fights at the Thomas & Mack Center on Nov. 5. Jessie Vargas will defend his WBO welterweight belt against the legendary Manny Pacquiao. Jessie Magdaleno will get his first title shot when he faces Nonito Donaire for the WBO junior featherweight belt.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0492. Follow @gmanzano24 on Twitter.