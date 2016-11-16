Former Las Vegas Stars manager Russ Nixon remembered

I once spent quality time talkin’ baseball with Russ Nixon, the former Las Vegas Stars’ manager — and former skipper of the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves — who died here Nov. 9 at age 81 after a lengthy illness.

Willie, Mickey and The Duke. It was either at the Tap House, or at the ballpark.

It was probably at the Tap House, a tavern on West Charleston Boulevard where members of the Stars’ coaching staff and front office occasionally would gather after a tough loss, or even after an easy win. It is a tradition that continued after the team was renamed the 51s.

Kevin Higgins, an assistant baseball coach at UNLV who played seven positions over 71 games for the San Diego Padres in 1993, played multiple seasons and multiple positions for Russ Nixon here. Higgins said on road trips his phone often would ring at 1:30 a.m., or some other rude hour.

Russ Never Sleeps. That was a play on words and an iconic record album by Neil Young. It was how Las Vegas baseball writers referred to Russ Nixon during the 1993 and ‘94 seasons.

“It would be Skip, and he’d say get up here, and when you got up to his room, he’d have a glass of whiskey for you and he wanted to talk baseball,” utility man Kevin Higgins recalled.

Higgins said Nixon forged bonds with the Stars’ elder statesmen and would discuss baseball matters with them during the quiet hours.

“He’d say, ‘These kids don’t know how to play the game,’ and the next thing you know, it’s 4 a.m., and we’ve got a day game the next day,” Higgins said with fondness.

But the thing about Skip, Higgins said, was that if you weren’t in your room when he wanted to talk baseball in the quiet hours, there wouldn’t be repercussions. Russ Nixon had only two rules, Higgins said. Show up at the ballpark; be ready to play.

“That was him. There was a lot of freedom. He treated you like an adult and expected you to act like one,” Higgins said.

Russ Nixon was a baseball lifer. He spent 55 years in the game as a player, coach and manager. From the lowest rung on the ladder to the highest, from Keokuk, Iowa, in the Three-I League to manager of the Reds and Braves.

He played 906 games without stealing a base, a major league record.

His lifetime batting average and managerial record were roughly the same. Nixon hit .268 over 12 major league seasons, which is pretty good for a backup catcher during Whitey Ford’s and Denny McLain’s and Sudden Sam McDowell’s day. He managed .393 over five seasons in the bigs.

He skippered the Big Red Machine, or at least what remained of it, during the early 1980s. Kevin Higgins said Nixon was always telling stories about the Machine, which Higgins and some of the Stars’ other elder statesmen enjoyed.

I learned from the back of one of his baseball cards that Russ Nixon also trained Arabian horses. Kevin Higgins said it was true, though Higgy thought it was Russ’ wife, Glenda — they were married 62 years — who was mostly into the horses.

“But he had the swagger of a cowboy,” Higgins said.

Russ Nixon also had a granddaughter who was a tennis player at Centennial High. Lindsey Nixon and her doubles partner, Tiffany Howell, were killed in an automobile accident on their way to the regional championships in 2007.

His baseball travels took him all over the country, but, like a lot of us, once he set foot in Las Vegas, he basically never left. When I heard Russ Nixon had died, the first thing I thought about was talkin’ baseball with him, either at the Tap House or at the ballpark.

It was for a column I would write about Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa chasing Roger Maris’ single-season home run record during the steroid-fueled frenzy that was the 1998 baseball season. Because Nixon and Maris had come up through the Indians’ farm system together, I thought he would be a good source.

He was a great source.

Not only did they come up together, but on Oct. 1, 1961, when Maris hit No. 61 off Tracy Stallard, Nixon was the Red Sox catcher. Black-and-white films show Nixon, No. 22, standing hands on hips as Maris crossed home plate.

Russ said he had two hits in that game, including a triple, but nobody ever asked about that.

Neither did I. I mostly wanted to know what pitch he called — what pitch Roger Maris smacked into the Yankee Stadium bleachers for historic No. 61, breaking Babe Ruth’s record.

“It was a fastball, and it didn’t get to me,” Russ Nixon said.

