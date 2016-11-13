Extreme race brings out competitors ready for tough challenge — PHOTOS

The World’s Toughest Mudder event returned to the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday as competitors embarked at noon on the 24-hour extreme endurance race at Lake Las Vegas.

The grueling, 5-mile loop course follows diverse desert terrain including steep hills and mud pits. Competitors face challenging obstacles with monikers such as The Cliff and The Grappler along the way.

The toughest man, woman and team will be determined at noon Sunday. Teams from across the U.S. and around the world are competing in the event.