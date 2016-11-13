Posted 

Extreme race brings out competitors ready for tough challenge — PHOTOS

Racers leave an obstacle during the Toughest Mudder, a 24-hour race around a 5-mile course filled with obstacles, at Lake Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. The race started at noon on Saturday and will finish at noon on Sunday, with a course change to new obstacles at midnight. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Competitors walk up a hill during the Toughest Mudder, a 24-hour race around a 5-mile course filled with obstacles, at Lake Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. The race started at noon on Saturday and will finish at noon on Sunday, with a course change to new obstacles at midnight. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Competitors use ropes to ascend a wall during the Toughest Mudder, a 24-hour race around a 5-mile course filled with obstacles, at Lake Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. The race started at noon on Saturday and will finish at noon on Sunday, with a course change to new obstacles at midnight. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Runners cross in front of an obstacle during the Toughest Mudder, a 24-hour race around a 5-mile course filled with obstacles, at Lake Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. The race started at noon on Saturday and will finish at noon on Sunday, with a course change to new obstacles at midnight. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Competitors go down a wall during the Toughest Mudder, a 24-hour race around a 5-mile course filled with obstacles, at Lake Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. The race started at noon on Saturday and will finish at noon on Sunday, with a course change to new obstacles at midnight. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

A line forms as racers wait their turn to go down a wall during the Toughest Mudder, a 24-hour race around a 5-mile course filled with obstacles, at Lake Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. The race started at noon on Saturday and will finish at noon on Sunday, with a course change to new obstacles at midnight. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Pit crew members watch as racers conquer an obstacle during the Toughest Mudder, a 24-hour race around a 5-mile course filled with obstacles, at Lake Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. The race started at noon on Saturday and will finish at noon on Sunday, with a course change to new obstacles at midnight. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Racers approach an obstacle during the Toughest Mudder, a 24-hour race around a 5-mile course filled with obstacles, at Lake Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. The race started at noon on Saturday and will finish at noon on Sunday, with a course change to new obstacles at midnight. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Racers conquer an obstacle during the Toughest Mudder, a 24-hour race around a 5-mile course filled with obstacles, at Lake Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. The race started at noon on Saturday and will finish at noon on Sunday, with a course change to new obstacles at midnight. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

A competitor runs down a ridge during the Toughest Mudder, a 24-hour race around a 5-mile course filled with obstacles, at Lake Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. The race started at noon on Saturday and will finish at noon on Sunday, with a course change to new obstacles at midnight. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Bryan Leslie, pit crew for his sons Joe and Craig Leslie, watches as racers complete an obstacle during the Toughest Mudder, a 24-hour race around a 5-mile course filled with obstacles, at Lake Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. The race started at noon on Saturday and will finish at noon on Sunday, with a course change to new obstacles at midnight. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The World’s Toughest Mudder event returned to the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday as competitors embarked at noon on the 24-hour extreme endurance race at Lake Las Vegas.

The grueling, 5-mile loop course follows diverse desert terrain including steep hills and mud pits. Competitors face challenging obstacles with monikers such as The Cliff and The Grappler along the way.

The toughest man, woman and team will be determined at noon Sunday. Teams from across the U.S. and around the world are competing in the event.

 