Here are the NFL games being televised in Las Vegas this weekend

Welcome to Week 8 of the NFL season. It’s a little bit of an odd week with six teams on a bye week (Ravens, Rams, Dolphins, Giants, Steelers, 49ers).

On TV in Las Vegas, we have three games on the Fox affiliate (KVVU-5) in one day thanks the network broadcasting the 6:30 a.m. game from London.

Also, the Raiders will not be on in this market, with KLAS-8, which has the rights to the 10 a.m. Oakland-Tampa Bay game, opting to show New England at Buffalo instead in that time slot.

THURSDAY

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 5:25 p.m., NFLN

SUNDAY

Washington at Cincinnati at London, 6:30 a.m., KVVU-5/FOX

New England at Buffalo, 10 a.m., KLAS-8/CBS

Seattle at New Orleans, 10 a.m., KVVU-5/FOX

Green Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m., KVVU-5/FOX

Philadelphia at Dallas, 5:20 p.m., KSNV-3/NBC

MONDAY

Minnesota at Chicago, 5:15 p.m., ESPN