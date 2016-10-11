Here are the Week 6 NFL games being televised this weekend in Las Vegas

With Week 6 upon us in the NFL, Las Vegas TV viewers will get a lackluster schedule this weekend.

Only one game scheduled to be televised in Southern Nevada will feature two teams with winning records — that’s the 4-1 Dallas Cowboys at the 3-1 Green Bay Packers.

For those following the Raiders, who might move to Las Vegas, we have a second consecutive week in which the Silver and Black do not appear on local TV. KLAS-8, the CBS affiliate, gets one Sunday game this week and it is scheduled to air the 10 a.m. Cincinnati-New England game rather than the 1:05 p.m. Kansas City-Oakland game.

LAS VEGAS TV GAMES

THURSDAY

Denver at San Diego, 5:25 p.m., KLAS-8 (CBS), NFL Network

SUNDAY

Cincinnati, at New England, 10 a.m., KLAS-8 (CBS)

Los Angeles at Detroit, 10 a.m., KVVU-5 (FOX)

Dallas at Green Bay, 1 p.m., KVVU-5 (FOX)

Indianapolis at Houston, 5:20 p.m., KSNV-3 (NBS)

MONDAY

New York Jets at Arizona, 5:15 p.m., ESPN