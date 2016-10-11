Posted 

Here are the Week 6 NFL games being televised this weekend in Las Vegas

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers reacts to his first down run during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis. (Mike Roemer/AP)

By BILL BRADLEY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

With Week 6 upon us in the NFL, Las Vegas TV viewers will get a lackluster schedule this weekend.

Only one game scheduled to be televised in Southern Nevada will feature two teams with winning records — that’s the 4-1 Dallas Cowboys at the 3-1 Green Bay Packers.

For those following the Raiders, who might move to Las Vegas, we have a second consecutive week in which the Silver and Black do not appear on local TV. KLAS-8, the CBS affiliate, gets one Sunday game this week and it is scheduled to air the 10 a.m. Cincinnati-New England game rather than the 1:05 p.m. Kansas City-Oakland game.

LAS VEGAS TV GAMES

THURSDAY

Denver at San Diego, 5:25 p.m., KLAS-8 (CBS), NFL Network

SUNDAY

Cincinnati, at New England, 10 a.m., KLAS-8 (CBS)

Los Angeles at Detroit, 10 a.m., KVVU-5 (FOX)

Dallas at Green Bay, 1 p.m., KVVU-5 (FOX)

Indianapolis at Houston, 5:20 p.m., KSNV-3 (NBS)

MONDAY

New York Jets at Arizona, 5:15 p.m., ESPN

 