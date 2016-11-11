Here’s how to watch this week’s college football Top 10 on TV in Las Vegas

It’s Week 11 of the college football season and for the first time in many weeks, there are no top teams in a bye week or facing each other on Saturday. This means fans actually get 10 games featuring Top 10 teams this week on television.

Here’s how you can watch this week’s college football Top 10 on television in Las Vegas on Saturday:

(all times PST)

No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (9-0) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-5)

Time: 9 a.m.

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (9-0) at Iowa Hawkeyes (5-4)

Time: 5 p.m.

TV: ABC (Cox 13, DirecTV 13, CenturyLink 13, Dish 13)

No. 3 Clemson Tigers (9-0) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (5-4)

Time: 12:30 p.m.

TV: ABC (Cox 13, DirecTV 13, CenturyLink 13, Dish 13)

No. 4 Washington Huskies (9-0) vs. USC Trojans (6-3)

Time: 4:30 p.m.

TV: FOX (Cox 5, DirecTV 5, CenturyLink 5, Dish 5)

No. 5 Louisville Cardinals (8-1) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-3)

Time: 4 p.m.

TV: ESPN 2 (Cox 31, DirecTV 209, Dish 143, CenturyLink 28)

No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1) at Maryland Terrapins (5-4)

Time: 12:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

No. 7 Wisconsin Badgers (7-2) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (3-6)

Time: 12:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN 2 (Cox 31, DirecTV 209, Dish 143, CenturyLink 28)

No. 8 Auburn Tigers (7-2) at Georgia Bulldogs (5-4)

Time: 12:30 p.m.

TV: CBS

No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners (7-2) vs. No. 25 Baylor Bears (6-2)

Time: 9 a.m.

TV: ABC (Cox 13, DirecTV 13, CenturyLink 13, Dish 13), ESPN 2 (Cox 31, DirecTV 209, Dish 143, CenturyLink 28)

No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies (7-2) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (4-5)

Time: 4:30 p.m.

TV: SEC Network (Cox 335, DirecTV 611, CenturyLink 607, Dish 404)

A full weekend college football game schedule can be found here, while a weekend local sports schedule can be found here.

