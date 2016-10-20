Here’s how you can watch Bears-Packers Thursday Night Football in Las Vegas

Week 7 of the NFL season features the Chicago Bears traveling to meet the Green Bay Packers tonight for Thursday Night Football.

The Bears (1-5) enter Week 7 on a two-game losing streak in the last two weeks to the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Packers (3-2) enter tonight’s game off a Week 6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

In the last three matchups between the two sides, the Packers have dominated with two of the wins (2015 and 2014), but the Bears have the most recent win last season, 17-13, of the Packers on Nov. 26, 2015.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch tonight’s game on television in Las Vegas:

Place: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Time: 5:25 p.m. PDT

TV: CBS (Cox 8, DirecTV 8, Dish 8, CenturyLink 8), NFL Network (Cox 317, DirecTV 212, Dish 154, CenturyLink 630)

Online:Twitter live stream (account not required), NFL Game Pass (listen live, subscription required)

If you’re unable to catch the game on television or online from home, you can always go cheer on your team at one of the valley’s official NFL team bars. Both the Bears and the Packers have a handful of team bars in the valley.

