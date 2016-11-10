Here’s the DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket schedule for this weekend

Looking for where to watch your favorite team? Here are the channel numbers for DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket package for this week. The channel will be blacked out if it is available on a local network affiliate.

SUNDAY TICKET SCHEDULE

* Kansas City at Carolina, 10 a.m., Channel 705.

Houston at Jacksonville, 10 a.m., Channel 706.

Denver at New Orleans, 10 a.m., Channel 707.

Los Angeles at New York Jets, 10 a.m., Channel 708.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 10 a.m., Channel 709.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m., Channel 710.

Green Bay at Tennessee, 10 a.m., Channel 711.

Minnesota at Washington, 10 a.m., Channel 712.

Miami at San Diego, 1 p.m., Channel 713.

San Francisco at Arizona, 1:25 p.m., 714.

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 1:25 p.m., Channel 715.