Here’s the DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket schedule for this weekend

A DirecTV satellite dish is seen on an apartment wall in Los Angeles. (REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn)

A NFL logo is seen on a goal post during the second half of an NFL preseason football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Friday, Aug. 26, 2016, in New Orleans. (Bill Feig/AP)

General view of NFL shield logo at midfield before the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. (Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports)

By BILL BRADLEY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Looking for where to watch your favorite team? Here are the channel numbers for DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket package for this week. The channel will be blacked out if it is available on a local network affiliate.

SUNDAY TICKET SCHEDULE

* Kansas City at Carolina, 10 a.m., Channel 705.

Houston at Jacksonville, 10 a.m., Channel 706.

Denver at New Orleans, 10 a.m., Channel 707.

Los Angeles at New York Jets, 10 a.m., Channel 708.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 10 a.m., Channel 709.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m., Channel 710.

Green Bay at Tennessee, 10 a.m., Channel 711.

Minnesota at Washington, 10 a.m., Channel 712.

Miami at San Diego, 1 p.m., Channel 713.

San Francisco at Arizona, 1:25 p.m., 714.

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 1:25 p.m., Channel 715.

 