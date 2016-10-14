How to watch college football’s Top 10 teams on TV this week in Las Vegas

This week, three of college football’s Top 10 teams are in their bye week and two other top teams are facing each other, so fans only get five games featuring Top 10 teams in Week 7.

No. 1 Alabama travels to face No. 9 Tennessee this week while No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Washington and No. 6 Texas A&M rest for the week.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch this week’s college football Top 10 in Las Vegas:

(all times PDT)

FRIDAY

No. 7 Louisville Cardinals (4-1) vs. Duke Blue Devils (3-3)

Time: 4 p.m.

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

SATURDAY

No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-0) at No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers (5-1)

Time: 12:30 p.m.

TV: CBS (Cox 8, DirecTV 8, Dish 8, CenturyLink 8)

No. 2 Ohio State (5-0) at No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers (4-1)

Time: 5 p.m.

TV: ABC (Cox 13, DirecTV 13, CenturyLink 13, Dish 13)

No. 3 Clemson Tigers (6-0) vs. North Carolina State Wolfpack (4-1)

Time: 9 a.m.

TV: ABC (Cox 13, DirecTV 13, CenturyLink 13, Dish 13)

No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (6-0) — Bye week

The Wolverines will return in Week 8 to host the Illinois Fighting Illini.

No. 5 Washington Huskies (6-0) — Bye week

The Huskies will host the Oregon State Beavers in Week 8.

No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies (6-0) — Bye week

The Aggies will travel to face Alabama in Week 8.

No. 10 Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-0) at Indiana Hoosiers (3-2)

Time: 12:30 p.m.

TV: ABC (Cox 13, DirecTV 13, CenturyLink 13, Dish 13), ESPN2 (Cox 31, DirecTV 209, Dish 143, CenturyLink 28)

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.