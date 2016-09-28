How to watch this Sunday’s NFL games on DirecTV

Looking for where to watch your favorite team? Here are the channel numbers for DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket package for Sunday’s morning and afternoon games. The channel will be blacked out if it is available on a local network affiliate.

— Oakland at Baltimore, 10 a.m., Channel 705

— Tennessee at Houston, 10 a.m., Channel 706

— Buffalo at New England, 10 a.m., Channel 707

— Cleveland at Washington, 10 a.m., Channel 708

— Carolina at Atlanta, 10 a.m., Channel 709

— Detroit at Chicago, 10 a.m., Channel 710

— Seattle at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m., Channel 711

— Denver at Tampa Bay, 1:05 p.m., Channel 712

— Los Angeles at Arizona, 1:25 p.m., Channel 713

— New Orleans at San Diego, 1:25 p.m., Channel 714

— Dallas at San Francisco, 1:25 p.m., Channel 715