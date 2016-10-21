How to watch this week’s college football Top 10 teams on TV in Las Vegas

Week 8 of the college football season sees two Top 10 teams in a bye week, and two other teams playing each other, so fans only get seven games featuring Top 10 teams on television on Saturday.

Here’s how you can watch this week’s college football Top 10 on television in Las Vegas this weekend:

(all times PDT)

No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-0) vs. No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies (6-0)

Time: 12:30 p.m.

TV: CBS (Cox 8, DirecTV 8, Dish 8, CenturyLink 8)

No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0) at Penn State Nittany Lions (4-2)

Time: 5 p.m.

TV: ABC (Cox 13, DirecTV 13, CenturyLink 13, Dish 13)

No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (6-0) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (2-4)

Time: 12:30 p.m.

TV: Big Ten Network (Cox 312, DirecTV 610, CenturyLink 650, Dish 410)

No. 4 Clemson Tigers (7-0) — bye week

The Tigers will return in Week 8 to face No. 13 Florida State Seminoles in Tallahassee, Florida.

No. 5 Washington (6-0) vs. Oregon State Beavers (2-4)

Time: 3:30 p.m.

TV: Pac-12 Network (Cox 334, CenturyLink 682, Dish 409, no DirecTV)

No. 7 Louisville Cardinals (5-1) vs. North Carolina State Wolfpack (4-2)

Time: 9 a.m.

TV: ABC (Cox 13, DirecTV 13, CenturyLink 13, Dish 13)

No. 8 Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-0) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (3-3)

Time: 12:30 p.m.

TV: ABC (Cox 13, DirecTV 13, CenturyLink 13, Dish 13), ESPN2 (Cox 31, DirecTV 209, Dish 143, CenturyLink 28)

No. 9 Baylor Bears (6-0) — bye week

Baylor will return to the field in Week 8 to face the Texas Longhorns in Austin, Texas.

No. 10 Wisconsin Badgers (4-2) at Iowa Hawkeyes (5-2)

Time: 9 a.m.

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

