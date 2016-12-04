Las Vegas Bowl Moment 13: BYU makes fifth straight appearance

To celebrate the local bowl’s 25th anniversary milestone, the Review-Journal will rank the top 25 moments in Las Vegas Bowl history. We’ll relive one moment per day until game day on Dec. 17 at Sam Boyd Stadium:

No. 13: BYU cruises in fifth straight Las Vegas Bowl appearance

Date: Dec. 22, 2009

Score: BYU 44, Oregon State 20

Back story: BYU made the final of its five consecutive Las Vegas Bowl appearances. The Cougars entered the game ranked No. 14 in the country and finished second in the Mountain West standings to champion TCU. The Beavers, led by head coach Mike Riley, finished third in the Pac-12.

Game: Thanks to the BYU faithful, the Las Vegas Bowl drew more than 40,000 fans to Sam Boyd Stadium for the fifth consecutive season. BYU quarterback Max Hall was named the MVP after throwing for 192 yards and three touchdowns. The Cougars held the Beavers’ explosive running back, Jacquizz Rodgers, to a season-low 63 yards.

Since: Riley left Oregon State in 2014 to coach Nebraska and Bronco Mendenhall left BYU last year to lead Virginia. Rodgers is a top running back for the Tampa Buccaneers. BYU’s tight end that season was Dennis Pitta, who won Super Bowl XLVII with the Baltimore Ravens.

