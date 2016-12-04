Posted 

Las Vegas Bowl Moment 13: BYU makes fifth straight appearance

Las Vegas Bowl Moment 13: BYU makes fifth straight appearance

BYU's Manase Tonga (11) is mobbed by teammates following his fourth quarter touchdown against Oregon State during the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game in Las Vegas, Tuesday Dec. 22, 2009 won by BYU 44-20. (AP Photo/Daniel Gluskoter)

BYU's Scott Johnson returns a second half interception during the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game in Las Vegas, Tuesday Dec. 22, 2009. BYU beat Oregon State 44-20. (AP Photo/Daniel Gluskoter)

Oregon State running back Jacquizz Rodgers, center, finds a hole for a short gain against BYU during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game in Las Vegas, Tuesday Dec. 22, 2009. (AP Photo/Daniel Gluskoter)

BYU running back Harvey Unga follows a block by Branden Hansen in against Oregon St. during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game in Las Vegas, Tuesday Dec. 22, 2009. (AP Photo/Daniel Gluskoter)

Oregon State linebacker Keaton Kristick puts a hit on BYU's Brandon Bradley during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game in Las Vegas, Tuesday Dec. 22, 2009. (AP Photo/Daniel Gluskoter)

Oregon State linebacker David Paaluhi puts a hit on BYU quarterback Max Hall during the second half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game in Las Vegas, Tuesday Dec. 22, 2009, won by BYU, 44-20. (AP Photo/Daniel Gluskoter)

BYU's Harvey Unga (45) trots off the field as teammates Dennis Pitta (32) and Matt Marshall celebrate Pitta's third-quarter touchdown during the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game in Las Vegas, Tuesday Dec. 22, 2009. BYU won 44-20. (AP Photo/Daniel Gluskoter)

Oregon State's Patrick Henderson looks for room to run during the second half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game in Las Vegas, Tuesday Dec. 22, 2009. BYU won 44-20. (AP Photo/Daniel Gluskoter)

Oregon State quarterback Sean Canfield calls a play during the second half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game against BYU in Las Vegas, Tuesday Dec. 22, 2009. BYU won 44-20. (AP Photo/Daniel Gluskoter)

BYU's Matt Bauman (35) reacts to a defensive stop against Oregon State early in the third quarter of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game in Las Vegas, Tuesday Dec. 22, 2009. BYU 44-20. (AP Photo/Daniel Gluskoter)

Oregon State's Jacquizz Rodgers runs on the way to a fourth quarter touchdown in the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game in Las Vegas, Tuesday Dec. 22, 2009 won by BYU 44-20. (AP Photo/Daniel Gluskoter)

BYU's Scott Johnson (21) makes a diving attempt at an interception during the second half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game in Las Vegas, Tuesday Dec. 22, 2009 won by BYU 44-20. (AP Photo/Daniel Gluskoter)

Oregon State head coach Mike Riley, center, leaves the field following the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game in Las Vegas, Tuesday Dec. 22, 2009.Oregon lost to BYU 44-20. (AP Photo/Daniel Gluskoter)

BYU's Manase Tonga (11) crosses the goal line for a touchdown in front of Oregon State's Brandon Hardin during the fourth quarter of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game in Las Vegas, Tuesday Dec. 22, 2009 won by BYU 44-20. (AP Photo/Daniel Gluskoter)

BYU's Manase Tonga (11) leaves a pair of Oregon State defenders in his wake during the second half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game in Las Vegas, Tuesday Dec. 22, 2009 won by BYU 44-20. (AP Photo/Daniel Gluskoter)

BYU running back Harvey Unga carries Oregon State safety Cameron Collins into the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game in Las Vegas, Tuesday Dec. 22, 2009. (AP Photo/Daniel Gluskoter)

BYU team members celebrate following Matt Bauman's fumble recovery for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game against Oegon State in Las Vegas, Tuesday Dec. 22, 2009. (AP Photo/Daniel Gluskoter)

BYU quarterback Max Hall gets off a pass during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game against Oregon State in Las Vegas, Tuesday Dec. 22, 2009. (AP Photo/Daniel Gluskoter)

By GILBERT MANZANO
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

To celebrate the local bowl’s 25th anniversary milestone, the Review-Journal will rank the top 25 moments in Las Vegas Bowl history. We’ll relive one moment per day until game day on Dec. 17 at Sam Boyd Stadium:

No. 13: BYU cruises in fifth straight Las Vegas Bowl appearance

Date: Dec. 22, 2009

Score: BYU 44, Oregon State 20

Back story: BYU made the final of its five consecutive Las Vegas Bowl appearances. The Cougars entered the game ranked No. 14 in the country and finished second in the Mountain West standings to champion TCU. The Beavers, led by head coach Mike Riley, finished third in the Pac-12.

Game: Thanks to the BYU faithful, the Las Vegas Bowl drew more than 40,000 fans to Sam Boyd Stadium for the fifth consecutive season. BYU quarterback Max Hall was named the MVP after throwing for 192 yards and three touchdowns. The Cougars held the Beavers’ explosive running back, Jacquizz Rodgers, to a season-low 63 yards.

Since: Riley left Oregon State in 2014 to coach Nebraska and Bronco Mendenhall left BYU last year to lead Virginia. Rodgers is a top running back for the Tampa Buccaneers. BYU’s tight end that season was Dennis Pitta, who won Super Bowl XLVII with the Baltimore Ravens.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0492. Follow @gmanzano24 on Twitter.

 