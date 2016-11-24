Posted 

Las Vegas Bowl Moment 23: BYU-Oregon draws largest crowd in Nevada history

BYU players John Beck, left, Nathan Meikle (9), and Jordan Stephan (6) celebrate at the Las Vegas Bowl football game in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2006. BYU beat Oregon, 38-8. (AP Photo/Keith Shimada)

BYU quarterback John Beck, center, is tackled by Oregon's Nick Reed, left, and Blair Phillips, during the Las Vegas Bowl football game in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2006. (AP Photo/R. Marsh Starks)

Brigham Young's Curtis Brown, center, runs for a second-quarter touchdown as Oregon's Jairus Byrd (32) tries to tackle him during the Las Vegas Bowl football game in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2006. (AP Photo/R. Marsh Starks)

Oregon coach Mike Bellotti, left, congratulates Brigham Young coach Bronco Mendenhall following BYU's 38-8 win in the Las Vegas Bowl football game in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2006. (AP Photo/R. Marsh Starks)

BYU's Cameron Jensen is carried by fans following a 38-8 win over Oregon in the Las Vegas Bowl football game in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2006. (AP Photo/R. Marsh Starks)

Brigham Young tight end Jonny Harline (13) runs a pass reception in for a touchdown in the second quarter against Oregon's J.D. Nelson during the Las Vegas Bowl football game in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2006. (AP Photo/Keith Shimada)

Brigham Young running back Curtis Brown (6) celebrates with fans at the Las Vegas Bowl football game in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2006. BYU beat Oregon, 38-8. (AP Photo/Keith Shimada)

Brigham Young running back Manase Tonga (11) runs a pass for a touchdown in the forth quarter during the Las Vegas Bowl football game in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2006. BYU beat Oregon, 38-8. (AP Photo/Keith Shimada)

Brigham Young quarterback John Beck (12) dives for a touchdown against Oregon's Brent Haberly (42) in the forth quarter during the Las Vegas Bowl football game in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2006. BYU beat Oregon 38-8. (AP Photo/Keith Shimada)

BYU strength coach Jay Omer, left, chats with Oregon offensive coordinator Gary Crowton before the Las Vegas Bowl football game in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2006. Crowton was the coach of BYU before being replaced after the 2004 season. BYU beat Oregon 38-8. (AP Photo/R. Marsh Starks)

Brigham Young coach Mike Bellotti, right, yells to his players as Brigham Young's Joe Semanoff (27) runs off the field in the fourth quarter during the Las Vegas Bowl football game in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2006. BYU beat Oregon, 38-8. (AP Photo/Keith Shimada)

By GILBERT MANZANO
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

To celebrate the local bowl’s milestone, the Review-Journal will rank the top 25 moments in Las Vegas Bowl history. We’ll relive one moment per day until game day on Dec. 17 at Sam Boyd Stadium.

No. 23: Record crowd sees BYU beat Oregon

Date: Dec. 21, 2006.

Score: BYU 38, Oregon 8.

Back story: Brigham Young became the first Mountain West champion to play in the Las Vegas Bowl. The matchup drew 44,615 fans to Sam Boyd Stadium, the largest crowd to ever witness a team sporting event in the state of Nevada. Temporary bleacher end-zone seats of 4,100 were added to meet ticket demands.

Game: The then-No. 20 Cougars extended their winning streak to 10 games thanks to the game’s MVP, Jonny Harline, who caught nine passes for 181 yards and a touchdown. Harline, a tight end, received All-American honors that season. Also senior quarterback John Beck passed for 375 yards passing and accounted for 3 touchdowns,

Since: BYU, which has played in six Las Vegas Bowls, played in the game four more times after this contest.Oregon has yet to return to the bowl. Beck played six seasons in the NFL before playing two seasons in the CFL and retiring. Harline signed as a free agent with the Indianapolis Colts, but never played in an NFL game.

