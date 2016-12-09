Las Vegas Bowl Moment 8: UNR linebacker Mike Crawford takes MVP honors

To celebrate the local bowl’s 25th anniversary milestone, the Review-Journal will rank the top 25 moments in Las Vegas Bowl history. We’ll relive one moment per day until game day on Dec. 17 at Sam Boyd Stadium:

No. 8: UNR’s Mike Crawford becomes first defensive player to take MVP

Date: Dec. 19, 1996

Score: UNR 18, Ball State 15

Back story: The Wolf Pack entered Sam Boyd Stadium looking to snap a two-game losing streak at the Las Vegas Bowl (1992, 1994). Ball State, the champions of the MAC, was riding an eight-game winning streak.

Game: UNR linebacker Mike Crawford was a one-man wrecking crew when he took MVP honors at the Las Vegas Bowl. Crawford’s 14 tackles, three sacks and a game-clinching interception helped the Wolf Pack fight off Ball State in the fifth Las Vegas Bowl.

Since: Crawford was the only defensive MVP in the local’s bowl history until last year. Utah cornerback Tevin Carter took the award in a victory over BYU. Crawford played two seasons for the Miami Dolphins and was once a member of the Las Vegas Outlaws. UNR hasn’t returned to the Las Vegas Bowl.

