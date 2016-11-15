Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Mike Evans apologizes for sitting during national anthem Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans issued an apology and will no longer sit during the national anthem, as he did before last Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

“I want to start by apologizing to all the U.S. military members, their families, and the fans who I offended by my actions on Sunday,” Evans said in a statement released Tuesday. “It was never my intention as I have tremendous respect for the men and women who serve our country.”

Mike Evans has released the following statement through his agent.https://t.co/Aw3TasFeso — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@TBBuccaneers) November 15, 2016

Evans said his decision to sit was in protest of last week’s election results which saw Republican candidate Donald Trump defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton.

His decision drew criticism after Evans appeared to admit on social media that he did not vote in the election.

“I’m disappointed for that,” Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter said of Evans’ decision to sit. “I also respect Mike’s freedom of speech and freedom of expression.”

The Buccaneers released a statement Sunday saying they “encourage all members of our organization to respectfully honor our flag during the playing of the national anthem.”

Evans said he will seek alternative methods to voice his displeasure.

“I chose to sit as an expression of my frustration towards this year’s election,” Evans said. “It was very personal for me, as it was for so many Americans.

“With that being said, I will not sit again during the national anthem because I want to focus my efforts on finding more effective ways to communicate my message and bring about change by supporting organizations and movements that fight for equal rights for minorities. This Sunday, I will be back to standing with my teammates.”

Evans had four catches for 66 yards in the 36-10 win over Chicago. In nine games this season, Evans has 59 catches for 811 yards and eight touchdowns.