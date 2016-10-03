Week 6: Nevada Preps Player of the Week nominees — POLL

Editors note: each week we’ll pick five players for a Nevada Preps Player of the Week poll. This week’s poll will end at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Here are the Nevada Preps Player of the Week nominees for Week 6 of high school football.

Quarterback Kenyon Oblad is in the midst of a sensational season for Liberty, and on Friday night he was at his absolute best. Oblad threw for 332 yards and six touchdowns as the Patriots obliterated Green Valley 49-13.

Legacy running back Samuel Turner continues to play like one of the best players in the state. On Friday night, the senior rushed for 305 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries in the unbeaten Longhorns’ 27-20 win over Centennial.

Del Sol running back Taariq Flowers rushed for 290 yards on 19 carries in the Dragons’ 39-7 victory over Boulder City on Friday night. Flowers, who has 855 rushing yards this season, scored three touchdowns, including an 80-yarder midway through the second quarter.

Bishop Gorman safety Bubba Bolden had a night to remember on national television. Bolden intercepted two passes, then blocked a potential game-winning field goal in the second overtime as the Gaels escaped with a 25-24 triple-overtime win over St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida).

Faith Lutheran wide receiver Elijah Kothe dominated on Friday night to the tune of six catches for 162 yards and three touchdowns in the Crusaders’ 26-21 win over Palo Verde. Kothe scored Faith Lutheran’s first three touchdowns and capped his big day with an 80-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter.

