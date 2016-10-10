Week 7: Nevada Preps Player of the Week nominees — POLL

Editors note: each week we’ll pick five players for a Nevada Preps Player of the Week poll. This week’s poll will end at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Here are the Nevada Preps Player of the Week nominees for Week 7 of high school football.

— Chaparral senior Devin Gaddy scored three touchdowns in a 57-0 win over Boulder City. Gaddy had five catches for 154 yards and two TDs, and also returned an interception 60 yards for a score.

— Silverado running back Keikiokalani Misipeka rushed for 218 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-7 win over Silverado.

— Basic quarterback Aaron McAllister was nearly perfect in a 47-28 win over Coronado. McAllister completed 23 of 27 passes for 406 yards and six TDs.

— Liberty quarterback Kenyon Oblad had a huge day in a 62-14 win over Foothill. Oblad completed 24 of 31 passes for 509 yards and six touchdowns.

— Legacy running back Samuel Turner had his second consecutive 300-yard game in a 22-19 loss to Faith Lutheran. Turner finished with 308 yards and a touchdown on 42 carries.