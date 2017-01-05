Former USA Today columnist Jon Saraceno joins Review-Journal

Former USA Today columnist Jon Saraceno has joined the Review-Journal Sports department.

Saraceno will cover the Oakland Raiders’ potential move to Las Vegas and the boxing scene for the R-J.

“We’re proud to have a journalist of Jon’s caliber joining the staff,” said Sports Editor Bill Bradley. “He will help us cover the next era of Las Vegas sports.”

Saraceno, who has covered the NFL for 33 years, also brings 29 years of experience covering boxing, NBA and motorsports for the largest circulation newspaper in the country. He earned acclaim for his investigative work at USA Today, gaining a nomination for the Pulitzer Prize.

“I am thrilled and excited to join a group of talented and hard-working editors and reporters at the Review-Journal,” Saraceno. “We are committed to making a difference and upholding the ideals of our profession.”

Saraceno has worked as a freelance journalist for the past three years while keeping his ties to both the NFL and boxing worlds.

In previously announced Sports staff moves, Todd Dewey has taken over the sports betting beat and Gilbert Manzano will cover UNLV football.

