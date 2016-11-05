A 3-minute look at the Shriners Open at TPC Summerlin — VIDEO

The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin continued today with the Second Round of the tournament. We took a ride around the golf course to give fans a quick look at the entire course.

Fans can stroll around all 18 holes and watch their favorite golfers this weekend during Saturday’s third and Sunday’s final rounds. Fans also can enjoy different amenities around the course including concessions, the fan experience area, restaurants and party areas.

For a look at TPC Summerlin in under three minutes, check out the video above.

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.