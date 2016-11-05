Posted 

A 3-minute look at the Shriners Open at TPC Summerlin — VIDEO

A 3-minute look at the Shriners Open at TPC Summerlin — VIDEO

video_7335599_0.mov
A timelapse look at the Shriners Open at TPC Summerlin (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 3-minute look at the Shriners Open at TPC Summerlin — VIDEO

web1_glf_shriners_110316_10_7335599.jpgBuy Photo
A Shriners hat sits on a fence on the 9th hold during the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2016. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @jeffscheid

By KIRA TERRY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin continued today with the Second Round of the tournament. We took a ride around the golf course to give fans a quick look at the entire course.

Fans can stroll around all 18 holes and watch their favorite golfers this weekend during Saturday’s third and Sunday’s final rounds. Fans also can enjoy different amenities around the course including concessions, the fan experience area, restaurants and party areas.

For a look at TPC Summerlin in under three minutes, check out the video above.

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.

 