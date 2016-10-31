Andres Gonzales hopes for quiet eyes on Shriners Open putting greens this week

Once a Rebel, always a Rebel.

That is true for many former UNLV golfers who now play on the PGA Tour or have gone on to success in “regular” jobs. Such is the case with Andres Gonzales, who is thrilled to be “back home playing” in front of friends, former teammates and with his fellow Rebel brothers who are in the field for this week’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

On Monday, Gonzales rolled putts on the TPC Summerlin practice green while meeting and greeting old friends in between drills taught to him by Dwaine Knight, his former UNLV head coach. Knight has a reputation as one of the best putting experts in the world. His former players and other pros continually seek him out for advice.

“I still use a lot of Coach Knight’s putting tools from UNLV,” Gonzales said. “I still have my T-square and I’m using it this week to help with alignment. He has produced a lot of good putters over time and he made us all believe that we are good putters.

“His best tip is to keep the eyes as quiet as possible. If you can keep your eyes looking down or gazing or foggy through the entire stroke that is a key. When you do that you can use your imagination to putt as opposed to thinking about mechanics. When I’m out on the course I’m trying to make everything.”

Gonzales retained his official status on the tour after finishing 11th on the combined 2016 Web.com season and finals money list. Gonzales has been exempt for three-straight years and five overall.

“I’ve been playing really well recently,” Gonzales, who finished 41st at the Sanderson Farms Championship last week, said. “Last week I hit the ball very well but didn’t get it in the hole fast enough. I feel good coming into this week, especially with it being a home tournament. I’m excited to be back in Las Vegas.”

SPECTATOR TIP OF THE DAY

A great spot to watch the Shriners action is The Hill, a large tented area perched above the three TPC Summerlin finishing holes. Fans enjoy views of the 16th, 17th and 18th holes plus featured food beverages, and comfortable seating areas surrounded by dozens of large screen televisions. Access to The Hill is free with paid admission.

KICK OFF HEELS LUNCHEON

Tickets are still available for the tournament’s sixth annual Women’s Day Kick off Your Heels luncheon scheduled for Tuesday in The Hill. The event will be hosted by Mercedes Martinez of FM 94.1’s Mercedes in the Morning. Rose McKinney-James, managing principal of Energy Works Consulting and McKinney-James & Associates, is the keynote speaker.

While campaigning to become Lieutenant Governor of Nevada in 1998, McKinney-James became the first African-American to win a Nevada statewide primary election. McKinney-James is currently working to advance clean energy policy and increase participation by women in the clean energy sector. Tickets are available at ShrinersHospitalsOpen.com.

RYDER CUPPER WITHDRAWS

J.B. Holmes, a member of the winning 2016 United States Ryder Cup team, withdrew from the Shriners on Monday. Holmes finished tied for 35th at the HSBC Champions event in Shanghai, China, which concluded on Sunday.

STARS ON, OFF COURSE SHRINERS EDITION

Tommy Morrissey is arguably the most inspirational story of this week’s tournament. The 5-year old was born without his right forearm but it’s clear by watching him practice he isn’t making excuses for his difficult situation.

Prior to the Charley Hoffman Foundation Pro-Am, Gonzales watched Morrissey hit balls and later told interested bystanders that the youngster was “striping it.” Morrissey also looked the part of pro golfer on the practice putting green, making long and short putts, and demonstrating a concentration level of tour proportions.

Morrissey, a patient at the Philadelphia Shriners Hospitals for Children, was the first golfer with a limb difference to compete in the U.S. Kids World Golf Championships and has also played golf with Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth.