Conor McGregor gets fine, community service for chaotic UFC 202 press conference

UFC star Conor McGregor was fined $150,000 and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service as a result of a bottle-throwing incident at a news conference to promote his August fight against Nate Diaz.

In a Monday morning meeting at the Grant Sawyer Building, the Nevada Athletic Commission voted unanimously on the penalty.

The commission also instructed McGregor to produce a public service announcement for an anti-bullying campaign, an idea proposed by McGregor’s representative.

The featherweight champion will be allowed to use five hours of the community service time and half the fine on producing and promoting the PSA.

The fine represented 5 percent of his record-setting $3 million purse.

McGregor threw water bottles and cans of an energy drink from the stage after Diaz and his entourage had thrown similar objects from the back of the room following a public news conference at the MGM Grand two days before UFC 202 at T-Mobile Arena.

McGregor apologized to the commission for his actions by phone. Diaz will also face discipline for the incident, though he was not on Monday’s agenda.