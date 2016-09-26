CoveringTheCage
Heavyweight Ruslan Magomedov flagged for potential UFC anti-doping violation

Ruslan Magomedov, left, kicks Josh Copeland during a heavyweight mixed martial arts bout during UFC Fight Night in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2014. (Michael Thomas/AP)

Ruslan Magomedov, back, pushes Josh Copeland into the ring fence in a heavyweight mixed martial arts bout during UFC Fight Night in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2014. (Michael Thomas/AP)

UFC Heavyweight Ruslan Magomedov walks out of the arena after his bout during the UFC 192 mixed material arts bout at MMA UFC 192, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015 in Houston, Texas. Ruslan Magomedov defeated Shawn Jordan via unanimous decision. (Juan DeLeon/AP)

By ADAM HILL
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Heavyweight Ruslan Magomedov is the latest fighter to be notified of a potential violation of the UFC’s anti-doping policy by the United States Anti-Doping Agency, the organization announced Monday.

An out-of-competition sample collected on Sept. 7 was flagged by USADA, which independently administers the UFC’s drug-testing program.

No details were made available as to the nature of the violation. Under the program, USADA doesn’t reveal that information until the matter is adjudicated unless the fighter chooses to do so publicly.

Magomedov, 29, announced on Sept. 9 he was pulling out of a scheduled Oct. 8 fight against Stefan Struve because of a staph infection.

The Russian striker is 14-1 as a professional and has won all three fights since signing with the UFC. He has won nine straight bouts and is coming off a unanimous decision win over Shawn Jordan in October 2015.

Contact reporter Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5509. Follow on Twitter: @adamhilllvrj

 

