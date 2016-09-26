Heavyweight Ruslan Magomedov flagged for potential UFC anti-doping violation

Heavyweight Ruslan Magomedov is the latest fighter to be notified of a potential violation of the UFC’s anti-doping policy by the United States Anti-Doping Agency, the organization announced Monday.

An out-of-competition sample collected on Sept. 7 was flagged by USADA, which independently administers the UFC’s drug-testing program.

No details were made available as to the nature of the violation. Under the program, USADA doesn’t reveal that information until the matter is adjudicated unless the fighter chooses to do so publicly.

Magomedov, 29, announced on Sept. 9 he was pulling out of a scheduled Oct. 8 fight against Stefan Struve because of a staph infection.

The Russian striker is 14-1 as a professional and has won all three fights since signing with the UFC. He has won nine straight bouts and is coming off a unanimous decision win over Shawn Jordan in October 2015.

