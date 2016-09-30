MMA Rankings: ‘Cyborg’ enters pound-for-pound list

Cris “Cyborg” Justino is still a superstar without a real place in the UFC.
While the most feared female striker in all of mixed martial arts now has impressive knockout victories in each of her two fights in the organization, both victories came in catchweight bouts.
She continues to insist she can’t make the bantamweight limit of 135 pounds and the UFC has no plans to add a women’s featherweight division.
Justino would be ranked at the top of whatever weight division in which she was competing. For now, she’ll have to settle for finding her way into the pound-for-pound list in the latest CoveringTheCage.com rankings after a second-round knockout of Lina Lansberg in the main event of UFC Fight Night 95 in Brasilia, Brazil.
The only other movement was flyweight Jussier Formiga sliding up a spot after a decision victory over Dustin Ortiz.
Feel free to share any disagreements and stay tuned for the latest updates. Keep in mind, while the ranked weight classes are those used by the UFC, fighters competing outside the organization are eligible.
MEN
Heavyweight
1. Stipe Miocic
2. Cain Velasquez
3. Fabricio Werdum
4. Alistair Overeem
5. Junior dos Santos
6. Ben Rothwell
7. Mark Hunt
8. Josh Barnett
9. Derrick Lewis
10. Travis Browne
Light Heavyweight
1. Jon Jones
2. Daniel Cormier
3. Anthony Johnson
4. Alexander Gustafsson
5. Glover Teixeira
6. Ryan Bader
7. Liam McGeary
8. Nikita Krylov
9. Phil Davis
10. Ovince St. Preux
Middleweight
1. Michael Bisping
2. Luke Rockhold
3. Chris Weidman
4. Yoel Romero
5. Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza
6. Gegard Mousasi
7. Derek Brunson
8. Lyoto Machida
9. Vitor Belfort
10. Anderson Silva
Welterweight
1. Tyron Woodley
2. Stephen Thompson
3. Robbie Lawler
4. Rory MacDonald
5. Ben Askren
6. Carlos Condit
7. Demian Maia
8. Lorenz Larkin
9. Andrey Koreshkov
10. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone
Lightweight
1. Eddie Alvarez
2. Khabib Nurmagomedov
3. Rafael dos Anjos
4. Tony Ferguson
5. Edson Barboza
6. Nate Diaz
7. Will Brooks
8. Justin Gaethje
9. Michael Chiesa
10. Michael Johnson
Featherweight
1. Conor McGregor
2. Jose Aldo
3. Frankie Edgar
4. Max Holloway
5. Anthony Pettis
6. Daniel Straus
7. Cub Swanson
8. Charles Oliveira
9. Ricardo Lamas
10. Jeremy Stephens
Bantamweight
1. Dominick Cruz
2. TJ Dillashaw
3. Cody Garbrandt
4. John Dodson
5. Bryan Caraway
6. Raphael Assuncao
7. John Lineker
8. Aljamain Sterling
9. Jimmie Rivera
10. Urijah Faber
Flyweight
1. Demetrious Johnson
2. Joseph Benavidez
3. Henry Cejudo
4. Jussier Formiga
5. Ali Bagautinov
6. Kyoji Horiguchi
7. Wilson Reis
8. Zach Makovsky
9. Louis Smolka
10. Ian McCall
WOMEN
Bantamweight
1. Ronda Rousey
2. Amanda Nunes
3. Valentina Shevchenko
4. Miesha Tate
5. Holly Holm
6. Julianna Pena
7. Alexis Davis
8. Cat Zingano
9. Sara McMann
10. Tonya Evinger
Strawweight
1. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
2. Claudia Gadelha
3. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
4. Jessica Andrade
5. Rose Namajunas
6. Jessica Aguilar
7. Valerie Letourneau
8. Carla Esparza
9. Tecia Torres
10. Angela Hill
OVERALL
Pound-for-Pound
1. Demetrious Johnson
2. Jon Jones
3. Daniel Cormier
4. Dominick Cruz
5. Conor McGregor
6. Cris “Cyborg” Justino
7. Stipe Miocic
8. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
9. Eddie Alvarez
10. Khabib Nurmagomedov
