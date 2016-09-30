MMA Rankings: ‘Cyborg’ enters pound-for-pound list

Cris “Cyborg” Justino is still a superstar without a real place in the UFC.

While the most feared female striker in all of mixed martial arts now has impressive knockout victories in each of her two fights in the organization, both victories came in catchweight bouts.

She continues to insist she can’t make the bantamweight limit of 135 pounds and the UFC has no plans to add a women’s featherweight division.

Justino would be ranked at the top of whatever weight division in which she was competing. For now, she’ll have to settle for finding her way into the pound-for-pound list in the latest CoveringTheCage.com rankings after a second-round knockout of Lina Lansberg in the main event of UFC Fight Night 95 in Brasilia, Brazil.

The only other movement was flyweight Jussier Formiga sliding up a spot after a decision victory over Dustin Ortiz.

Feel free to share any disagreements and stay tuned for the latest updates. Keep in mind, while the ranked weight classes are those used by the UFC, fighters competing outside the organization are eligible.

MEN

Heavyweight

1. Stipe Miocic

2. Cain Velasquez

3. Fabricio Werdum

4. Alistair Overeem

5. Junior dos Santos

6. Ben Rothwell

7. Mark Hunt

8. Josh Barnett

9. Derrick Lewis

10. Travis Browne

Light Heavyweight

1. Jon Jones

2. Daniel Cormier

3. Anthony Johnson

4. Alexander Gustafsson

5. Glover Teixeira

6. Ryan Bader

7. Liam McGeary

8. Nikita Krylov

9. Phil Davis

10. Ovince St. Preux

Middleweight

1. Michael Bisping

2. Luke Rockhold

3. Chris Weidman

4. Yoel Romero

5. Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza

6. Gegard Mousasi

7. Derek Brunson

8. Lyoto Machida

9. Vitor Belfort

10. Anderson Silva

Welterweight

1. Tyron Woodley

2. Stephen Thompson

3. Robbie Lawler

4. Rory MacDonald

5. Ben Askren

6. Carlos Condit

7. Demian Maia

8. Lorenz Larkin

9. Andrey Koreshkov

10. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone

Lightweight

1. Eddie Alvarez

2. Khabib Nurmagomedov

3. Rafael dos Anjos

4. Tony Ferguson

5. Edson Barboza

6. Nate Diaz

7. Will Brooks

8. Justin Gaethje

9. Michael Chiesa

10. Michael Johnson

Featherweight

1. Conor McGregor

2. Jose Aldo

3. Frankie Edgar

4. Max Holloway

5. Anthony Pettis

6. Daniel Straus

7. Cub Swanson

8. Charles Oliveira

9. Ricardo Lamas

10. Jeremy Stephens

Bantamweight

1. Dominick Cruz

2. TJ Dillashaw

3. Cody Garbrandt

4. John Dodson

5. Bryan Caraway

6. Raphael Assuncao

7. John Lineker

8. Aljamain Sterling

9. Jimmie Rivera

10. Urijah Faber

Flyweight

1. Demetrious Johnson

2. Joseph Benavidez

3. Henry Cejudo

4. Jussier Formiga

5. Ali Bagautinov

6. Kyoji Horiguchi

7. Wilson Reis

8. Zach Makovsky

9. Louis Smolka

10. Ian McCall

WOMEN

Bantamweight

1. Ronda Rousey

2. Amanda Nunes

3. Valentina Shevchenko

4. Miesha Tate

5. Holly Holm

6. Julianna Pena

7. Alexis Davis

8. Cat Zingano

9. Sara McMann

10. Tonya Evinger

Strawweight

1. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

2. Claudia Gadelha

3. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

4. Jessica Andrade

5. Rose Namajunas

6. Jessica Aguilar

7. Valerie Letourneau

8. Carla Esparza

9. Tecia Torres

10. Angela Hill

OVERALL

Pound-for-Pound

1. Demetrious Johnson

2. Jon Jones

3. Daniel Cormier

4. Dominick Cruz

5. Conor McGregor

6. Cris “Cyborg” Justino

7. Stipe Miocic

8. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

9. Eddie Alvarez

10. Khabib Nurmagomedov

