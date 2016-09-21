MMA Rankings: Derek Brunson and Michael Johnson crack the top 10

After recording first-round knockout victories in the featured bouts of UFC Fight Night 94 in Hidalgo, Texas, on Saturday, Derek Brunson and Michael Johnson have found their way into the top 10 of their respective divisions in the latest edition of CoveringTheCage.com’s rankings.

Brunson needed just 1:41 to knock out Uriah Hall. It was his fourth consecutive first-round knockout and fifth straight win overall. The victory improved the 32-year-old former Division III All-American wrestler to 7-1 in the UFC and shot him all the way to No. 7 in the middleweight division.

Johnson snapped a two-fight losing streak with a spectacular knockout of Dustin Poirier just 1:35 into the main event and broke into the lightweight rankings at No. 10.

His spot was earned largely on the quality of his performance as he looked as explosive as ever following shoulder surgery he said he has needed for some time.

Feel free to share any disagreements and stay tuned for the latest updates. Keep in mind, while the ranked weight classes are those used by the UFC, fighters competing outside the organization are eligible.

MEN

Heavyweight

1. Stipe Miocic

2. Cain Velasquez

3. Fabricio Werdum

4. Alistair Overeem

5. Junior dos Santos

6. Ben Rothwell

7. Mark Hunt

8. Josh Barnett

9. Derrick Lewis

10. Travis Browne

Light Heavyweight

1. Jon Jones

2. Daniel Cormier

3. Anthony Johnson

4. Alexander Gustafsson

5. Glover Teixeira

6. Ryan Bader

7. Liam McGeary

8. Nikita Krylov

9. Phil Davis

10. Ovince St. Preux

Middleweight

1. Michael Bisping

2. Luke Rockhold

3. Chris Weidman

4. Yoel Romero

5. Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza

6. Gegard Mousasi

7. Derek Brunson

8. Lyoto Machida

9. Vitor Belfort

10. Anderson Silva

Welterweight

1. Tyron Woodley

2. Stephen Thompson

3. Robbie Lawler

4. Rory MacDonald

5. Ben Askren

6. Carlos Condit

7. Demian Maia

8. Lorenz Larkin

9. Andrey Koreshkov

10. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone

Lightweight

1. Eddie Alvarez

2. Khabib Nurmagomedov

3. Rafael dos Anjos

4. Tony Ferguson

5. Edson Barboza

6. Nate Diaz

7. Will Brooks

8. Justin Gaethje

9. Michael Chiesa

10. Michael Johnson

Featherweight

1. Conor McGregor

2. Jose Aldo

3. Frankie Edgar

4. Max Holloway

5. Anthony Pettis

6. Daniel Straus

7. Cub Swanson

8. Charles Oliveira

9. Ricardo Lamas

10. Jeremy Stephens

Bantamweight

1. Dominick Cruz

2. TJ Dillashaw

3. Cody Garbrandt

4. John Dodson

5. Bryan Caraway

6. Raphael Assuncao

7. John Lineker

8. Aljamain Sterling

9. Jimmie Rivera

10. Urijah Faber

Flyweight

1. Demetrious Johnson

2. Joseph Benavidez

3. Henry Cejudo

4. Ali Bagautinov

5. Jussier Formiga

6. Kyoji Horiguchi

7. Wilson Reis

8. Zach Makovsky

9. Louis Smolka

10. Ian McCall

WOMEN

Bantamweight

1. Ronda Rousey

2. Amanda Nunes

3. Valentina Shevchenko

4. Miesha Tate

5. Holly Holm

6. Julianna Pena

7. Alexis Davis

8. Cat Zingano

9. Sara McMann

10. Tonya Evinger

Strawweight

1. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

2. Claudia Gadelha

3. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

4. Jessica Andrade

5. Rose Namajunas

6. Jessica Aguilar

7. Valerie Letourneau

8. Carla Esparza

9. Tecia Torres

10. Angela Hill

OVERALL

Pound-for-Pound

1. Demetrious Johnson

2. Jon Jones

3. Daniel Cormier

4. Dominick Cruz

5. Conor McGregor

6. Stipe Miocic

7. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

8. Eddie Alvarez

9. Khabib Nurmagomedov

10. Tyron Woodley

