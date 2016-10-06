Nate Diaz avoids suspension for using vape pen during UFC 202 press conference

UFC star Nate Diaz has been reprimanded for his very public violation of the UFC’s drug policy, but won’t face further discipline.

The United States Anti-Doping Agency, which independently administers the UFC’s testing program, announced Thursday that Diaz had accepted a public warning for smoking Cannabidiol from a vape pen during the post-fight news conference following his UFC 202 loss to Conor McGregor at T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 20.

The substance is banned during the “in-competition” period, which runs from six hours before weigh-ins until six hours after the conclusion of the bout.

Diaz openly discussed what he was ingesting while on the dais following his fight. While it was clearly a violation of the policy, Diaz had already submitted to post-fight testing and wasn’t tested again that night.

“USADA concluded that Diaz mistakenly believed that the in-competition period ended after he provided a post-bout sample to USADA,” a news release on the matter stated. “In addition, the in-competition urine and blood samples provided by Diaz before his admitted use were analyzed and reported as negative for all prohibited substances, including Cannabinoids. Based on these circumstances, USADA determined that a public warning was an appropriate response to Diaz’s use of a specified substance during the in-competition period.”

While Diaz took hits off the pen, he extolled the medicinal virtues of Cannabidiol.

The 31-year-old native of Stockton, California, has never been disciplined for marijuana use during his fighting career. His older brother Nick, however, just completed the third marijuana-related suspension of his career.

