Preview capsules for UFC 205

UFC 205 MATCHUPS

A breakdown of the fights on the main card of UFC 205 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York:

Eddie Alvarez (28-4) vs. Conor McGregor (20-3)

* Class: For Alvarez’s lightweight title

* Line: McGregor minus-140

* Outlook: Alvarez is a tough and durable veteran who has enough talent to defeat the organization’s biggest star. What might be in doubt is how Alvarez will handle the spotlight. He has been around the sport for a long time, but never has been in a fight quite like this as the headliner of what should be one of the most watched events in UFC history. McGregor has consistently chided Alvarez for being too easy to hit, and he might have a point. Alvarez has been willing to engage in brawls and has taken on a lot of damage. That’s good for the fans, but might not be a good idea against a striker with the speed and precision of McGregor.

* Pick: McGregor by second-round knockout

Tyron Woodley (16-3) vs. Stephen Thompson (13-1)

* Class: For Woodley’s welterweight title

* Line: Thompson minus-200

* Outlook: Woodley is an incredibly accomplished wrestler, but has fallen in love with his power punches. He would be best served to return to his roots for this fight. Thompson is the most dynamic striker in the division, if not the entire organization. Woodley does not want to get in a kickboxing battle with him. Thompson had a huge weakness in his game in terms of wrestling, but has trained with Chris Weidman for quite some time and thinks he can hold his own in that area. Still, that’s where Woodley could find some success. There’s just no guarantee he tries to take advantage of that edge.

* Pick: Thompson by third-round knockout

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (12-0) vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (10-0)

* Class: For Jedrzejczyk’s women’s strawweight title

* Line: Jedrzejczyk minus-400

* Outlook: Both undefeated Polish fighters were hoping this matchup eventually could take place in their home country, but have said they are excited to be a part of the historic event at Madison Square Garden. It’s not their first meeting. Jedrzejczyk submitted Kowalkiewicz when both were amateurs, but they have dismissed that fight as meaningless because of how far they have progressed. Jedrzejczyk has made quite a name for herself with some impressive victories, but she’s not resting on her laurels. She recently made the move to American Top Team in Florida in an effort to improve her all-around game. As long as the change in camps doesn’t completely break her rhythm, Jedrzejczyk should find a way to hold off Kowalkiewicz, who is getting her first title shot.

* Pick: Jedrzejczyk by decision

Chris Weidman (13-1) vs. Yoel Romero (11-1)

* Class: Middleweight

* Line: Weidman minus-180

* Outlook: Weidman, the only New York native on the card, will look to bounce back from losing his title in December after almost a year out of action with a neck injury. Weidman, a two-time All-America wrestler at Hofstra, had been an unstoppable force before running into Luke Rockhold. Romero, a silver medalist for Cuba in wrestling at the 2000 Olympics, also has been impressive. He has won seven consecutive fights since losing his UFC debut to Rafael Cavalcante in 2011. If the fight goes to the ground, Weidman’s jiu-jitsu should help him control the action. Romero certainly has a power edge in the striking department, as he often throws wide looping haymakers that can end the fight at any moment. Weidman is disciplined, thought not outstanding, with his striking. He should be able to avoid Romero’s power and wear him down to take control in the later rounds.

* Pick: Weidman by decision

Miesha Tate (18-6) vs. Raquel Pennington (8-6)

* Class: Women’s bantamweight

* Line: Tate minus-165

* Outlook: One of the major storylines in this bout involves Pennington’s time on “The Ultimate Fighter,” when Tate was her coach. The two remained friendly, but have put that aside for what figures to be a pivotal bout for both. After several years as a top contender, Tate seized on an opportunity and finally won the title after Holly Holm had taken it from Tate’s rival Ronda Rousey. Her reign didn’t last, however, as she was knocked out by Amanda Nunes in July to lose the belt without successfully defending it. The Las Vegan will look to bounce back against Pennington, who has won three consecutive fights since a loss to Holm. Tate’s coach, Bryan Caraway, says they have gone back to her roots of tenacity and persistent aggressiveness. Tate, a strong wrestler, could overwhelm Pennington, who might have a problem keeping the fight upright.

* Pick: Tate by decision