Sidelined UFC champ Jon Jones lashes out at light heavyweight rivals

It appears seeing Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson on the media circuit to promote their UFC light heavyweight title fight was a bit too much for former champ Jon Jones to handle.

Jones, who is sidelined as he awaits rulings from both the United States Anti-Doping Agency and the Nevada Athletic Commission on discipline for a failed out-of-competition drug test in July, fired off a series of social media posts on Wednesday to express his annoyance with the fighters who will compete for the belt he once held in the main event of UFC 206 in Toronto on Dec. 10.

“Can’t wait to get back and slap one of these light heavyweights, even on the sidelines I’m more relevant than anyone in that division,” Jones posted on Twitter. “You boys know when we all retire you will just be known as one of my contenders, easy for y’all to talk that (expletive) when daddy ain’t home.”

Jones held the belt from 2011 until he was stripped of the title and suspended indefinitely for his involvement in a hit-and-run accident in Albuquerque, New Mexico in April 2015. The last title defense in that run came in a unanimous decision victory over Cormier in January 2015, which is still the lone loss of Cormier’s career.

Cormier defeated Johnson to win the vacant belt in while Jones was suspended and Jones was scheduled to fight Cormier for the belt upon his return in April, but Cormier had to pull out of the bout with injury.

Jones instead won a unanimous decision over Ovince Saint Preux to win the interim title and was slated to unify the belt against Cormier in the main event of UFC 200 in July.

That showdown was scrapped just three days before the event when the positive drug test came to light and Jones was forced out of the bout.

Cormier and Johnson are now promoting their rematch with Jones on the sideline unable to compete, but Jones couldn’t remain silent any longer.

He appeared particularly annoyed at a recent comment by Cormier where the champion said Jones is no longer relevant and has been reduced to being a “normal guy.”

“DC, I’ll always be that “normal guy” who worked your (expletive),” Jones wrote.

He also had choice words for Johnson, who took exception to some of Jones’ problems outside the cage despite his own resume that includes several blemishes.

“AJ, you calling my out of the cage problems amazing is almost hysterical,” Jones wrote. “Trying to (expletive) on me doesn’t make you look anymore like a saint.”

In the past, Jones has typically deleted similar posts after a brief period of time. As of early Thursday morning, the posts were still visible on his account.

“I’m not even trying to be a heel sometimes I just get tired of listening to these clowns have a free for all,” Jones wrote.

The next fight for Jones won’t be against either of his rival light heavyweights. He will enter arbitration against USADA to appeal the sanction for his failed drug test, barring a settlement on the matter.

The hearing is set for Oct. 31 in Los Angeles.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @adamhilllvrj on Twitter.