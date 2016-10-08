UFC 204 matchups

A breakdown of the fights on the main card of UFC 204 on Saturday in Manchester, England:

Michael Bisping (30-7) vs. Dan Henderson (32-14)

• CLASS: For Bisping’s middleweight title

• LINE: Bisping minus-230

• STORYLINE: Bisping is younger, faster and by far the more polished striker. All of those things were true when they fought at UFC 100 in 2009, but none of it mattered. Henderson eventually found a home for his right hand and provided one of the most iconic highlights in UFC history. Bisping, fighting in his hometown, now has the confidence of being champion and Henderson, 46, will be retiring after the fight. Everything seems lined up for Bisping to finally get his revenge. Still, there’s something to be said about a fighter with nothing to lose. Henderson may exemplify that better than anyone who has fought for a UFC title. He has said he’s done with the sport, win or lose, so Henderson can just launch right hands in the hope one finds its range. As the fight wears on, that becomes less likely. But Henderson should be incredibly dangerous for at least the first two rounds. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him replicate his 2009 victory and retire as a champion.

• PICK: Henderson by second-round knockout.

Vitor Belfort (25-12) vs. Gegard Mousasi (39-6-2)

• CLASS: Middleweight

• LINE: Mousasi minus-325

• STORYLINE: Belfort hasn’t been the same fighter since drug testing was expanded and testosterone replacement therapy, which Belfort openly received, was banned. His struggles have been particularly evident outside of Brazil. While most of his fights are in his native country, he has lost two straight and three of his past four outside of Brazil. His last win outside the country was in 2011. Mousasi, one of the most well-rounded and talented fighters in the division, has won four of his past five fights. He’s coming off a spectacular knockout of Thiago Santos at UFC 200 in July. The fact that he’s ranked several spots behind Belfort in the UFC’s official rankings despite being such a big favorite says a lot about how the experts in Las Vegas see this fight. Mousasi is far better at this stage of their careers.

• PICK: Mousasi by second-round submission.

Ovince Saint Preux (19-8) vs. Jimi Manuwa (15-2)

• CLASS: Light heavyweight

• LINE: Saint Preux minus-150

• STORYLINE: The momentum of Saint Preux’s 8-2 run was stifled considerably when he was dominated by Jon Jones in an interim light heavyweight title bout in April. While Saint Preux struggled to generate any offense in a one-sided loss to the best fighter in the world, he is still a talented fighter on the rise. Saint Preux, the brother of former UNLV football player Renan Saint Preux, is an excellent wrestler with good power. He should dictate where the action takes place against Manuwa, who has put together an impressive resume of his own. Manuwa’s only career losses have come against top contenders Alexander Gustafsson and Anthony Johnson, but he has been out of action for more than a year since he was knocked out by Johnson. Both fighters are more than capable of a big run in the division. Saint Preux, however, would be the best win of Manuwa’s career. Saint Preux has proven he can beat top competition and should come out on top.

• PICK: Saint Preux by decision.

Stefan Struve (31-8) vs. Daniel Omielanczuk (32-14)

• CLASS: Heavyweight

• LINE: Struve minus-170

• STORYLINE: Struve has split four fights since returning from a career-threatening heart condition. He seemed to find his rhythm again in his last fight, a 16-second knockout of Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva in May. It was an encouraging sign that his promising career finally might be back on track. Struve, the tallest fighter in the organization at 7 feet, is a capable striker, as he proved against Silva. When he’s on his game, it’s Struve’s ability to use his long limbs on the ground to hunt for submissions. Omielanczuk won’t shy away from a grappling match. He has nine submissions on the regional circuit but none since signing with the UFC. The problem is there are few opportunities to train with legitimate grapplers who are 7 feet tall. Struve is a nightmare to prepare for in that regard, and Omielanczuk might get caught on the mat if he’s too overconfident in his ground skills.

• PICK: Struve by third-round submission.

Mirsad Bektic (10-0) vs. Russell Doane (14-6)

• CLASS: Featherweight

• LINE: Bektic minus-700

• STORYLINE: The first fight on the main card features two fighters headed in opposite directions. Bektic is one of the top prospects in the organization and is looking to continue his rise as he returns from more than a year out of action because of a knee injury. Doane has dropped three straight fights and took the bout on late notice in an effort to possibly salvage his job. He is a solid veteran, but will be at a talent disadvantage. Bektic is an aggressive mauler. He will come forward with strikes and look to throw Doane to the ground and pound him out. The only question will be how Bektic’s knee holds up under the pressure of competition. For that reason, this line is probably way too high. Bektic might come out too amped up, as he tries to make up for lost time. But expect him to find his footing and finish with strikes on the mat.

• PICK: Bektic by second-round knockout.