UFC welterweight Lyman Good flagged for potential anti-doping violation

New York native Lyman Good will not get to compete on the UFC’s first card at Madison Square Garden after he was notified of a potential violation of the organization’s anti-doping policy by the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

The organization announced late Monday the veteran welterweight has been removed from a scheduled matchup with Belal Muhammad on Nov. 12 and Good has been provisionally suspended pending adjudication of the positive test.

An out-of-competition sample collected on Oct. 14 was flagged for the potential violation.

Good, 31, is a former Bellator welterweight champion. He made his UFC debut with a second-round knockout of Andrew Craig in July 15. Good had been out of action since that fight due to injury.

UFC officials are seeking a replacement opponent for Muhammad on the card. Details on the substance responsible for the positive test will not be revealed until the matter is settled, unless Good discusses the case publicly.

