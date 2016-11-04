Veteran UFC light heavyweight Tom Lawlor flagged for potential USADA violation

Las Vegan Tom Lawlor is the latest fighter to be flagged by the United States Anti-Doping Agency for a potential violation of the UFC’s anti-doping policy.

The 33-year-old light heavyweight has been provisionally suspended as a result of an out-of-competition test conducted on Oct. 10.

Under the policy, the nature of the possible transgression is not made public until the case is adjudicated unless the fighter chooses to reveal the information publicly.

Lawlor, who trains primarily at Syndicate MMA in Southwest Las Vegas, did not respond to a request for comment. He has compiled a 6-5 record in 11 fights since signing with the UFC in 2008.

One of the most charismatic athletes in the organization, Lawlor is coming off a decision loss to Corey Anderson in March.

Lawlor is facing a potential suspension of up to two years, depending on the nature and circumstances of his transgression.

“USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case,” a statement from the UFC read. “It is important to note that, under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full fair legal review process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. Consistent with all previous potential anti-doping violations, additional information or UFC statements will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.”

