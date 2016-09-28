Posted Updated 

NASCAR champion Kyle Busch visits White House

The NASCAR Sprint Cup trophy and a helmet are displayed as President Barack Obama shakes hands with NASCAR race car driver Kyle Busch as he honors Busch and members of the Joe Gibbs Racing team during a ceremony honoring the 2015 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series champions, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

President Barack Obama and NASCAR race car driver Kyle Busch arrive for a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, honoring Busch, the 2015 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series champion. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

With the NASCAR Sprint Cup trophy displayed at left, President Barack Obama speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, during a ceremony honoring NASCAR race car driver Kyle Busch and members of the Joe Gibbs Racing team on the 2015 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series championship. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

President Barack Obama shakes hands with Kyle Busch as he accepts a race car helmet as a gift during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, honoring the 2015 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series champions. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

NASCAR race car driver Kyle Busch, left, and members of the Joe Gibbs Racing team stand on stage during a ceremony honoring the 2015 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series champions, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

President Barack Obama stands with NASCAR race car driver Kyle Busch as he accepts a race car helmet as a gift during a ceremony honoring the 2015 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series champions, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

President Barack Obama holds a race car helmet and poses for a photograph with NASCAR race car driver Kyle Busch, left, and members of the Joe Gibbs Racing team during a ceremony honoring the 2015 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series champions, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

With the NASCAR Sprint Cup trophy displayed at right, President Barack Obama holds a race car helmet and poses for a photograph with NASCAR race car driver Kyle Busch and members of the Joe Gibbs Racing team during a ceremony honoring the 2015 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series champions, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

By RON KANTOWSKI
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Sure beats a trip to the NASCAR hauler.

Kyle Busch presented President Barack Obama with one of his racing helmets during an official visit to the White House Wednesday, celebrating the Las Vegas driver’s 2015 Sprint Cup championship.

Busch and his entire Joe Gibbs Racing team were feted. Most wore dark suits instead of crew uniforms, which, combined with the removal of grease from under their fingernails, made them hard to recognize.

“There were some people who thought we were going to see a Busch back here in the White House this year,” President Obama said. “But they didn’t know it was going to be Kyle.”

The president most likely was speaking of former Florida governor Jeb Bush — not Kyle’s older brother, Kurt, himself a former Sprint Cup champion.

 

