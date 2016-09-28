NASCAR champion Kyle Busch visits White House

Sure beats a trip to the NASCAR hauler.

Kyle Busch presented President Barack Obama with one of his racing helmets during an official visit to the White House Wednesday, celebrating the Las Vegas driver’s 2015 Sprint Cup championship.

Busch and his entire Joe Gibbs Racing team were feted. Most wore dark suits instead of crew uniforms, which, combined with the removal of grease from under their fingernails, made them hard to recognize.

“There were some people who thought we were going to see a Busch back here in the White House this year,” President Obama said. “But they didn’t know it was going to be Kyle.”

The president most likely was speaking of former Florida governor Jeb Bush — not Kyle’s older brother, Kurt, himself a former Sprint Cup champion.