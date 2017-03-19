Posted 

Newman skips late pit stop, captures Phoenix race

Pole-sitter Joey Logano, left, and Kyle Larson, right, lead the field on a re-start during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix International Raceway, Sunday, March. 19, 2017, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

Chase Elliott (24) drives into Turn 1 during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix International Raceway, Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

Kyle Busch (18) drives out of Turn 4 ahead of Jimmie Johnson during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix International Raceway, Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

By BOB BAUM
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Ryan Newman gambled and skipped a tire-changing pit stop to take the lead from deep in the pack and held on for the final two laps for a surprise victory in Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series race.

The 39-year-old Newman, who broke a 127-race winless streak, held off Kyle Larsen, the second-place finisher for the third straight race.

Kyle Busch, the leader for nearly all of the final stage of the race, was third on a day when the temperature soared to 97 degrees at Phoenix International Raceway.

Like nearly all the rest of the field, Larsen and Busch went to the pits on the late caution caused when Joey Logano’s car blew a right tire and slammed into the wall six laps from the finish.

 