Noah Gragson to drive for Kyle Busch in NASCAR Truck Series

There’s an expression that says one can never go home again. It apparently doesn’t apply to one in NASCAR, or at least to one who aspires to drive in the NASCAR Truck Series.

When it was announced 18-year-old William Byron, the truck series points leader, would be leaving Kyle Busch Motorsports at the end of the season to drive in the Xfinity Series for Rick Hendrick and Dale Earnhardt Jr., team owner Kyle Busch of Las Vegas looked no further than his old backyard for a replacement.

It was confirmed Friday that Noah Gragson, another precocious 18-year-old, will drive for Busch in the Truck Series in 2017.

This is nothing less than a fantastic opportunity for the Las Vegas youngster, who, like his new boss, cut his racing eye teeth at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Bullring.

“It’s hard to believe that about four years ago I toured Kyle Busch Motorsports as a young fan and aspiring driver in awe of the massive trophy collection, how immaculate the shop was … now, just a short time later, I’m going to be competing for them full time” Gragson said in a statement.

“The last few years KBM has developed some of the best young talent in all of NASCAR. I know that I’m going to be stepping into fast Toyota Tundras that are capable of running up front, competing for wins … as an up-and-coming driver that is all I can ask for as I try to continue my climb up the racing ladder.”

Gragson currently competes in the stepping stone K&N Pro Series East and West divisions and has won races in both.

”It’s been very rewarding the last few years that (wife) Samantha and I have been able to provide an opportunity for young drivers to break into the truck series,” Busch said in a statement, “and with Noah being from Las Vegas and getting his start in racing at the Bullring like I did, you could say this one really hits home for me.

“He’s already proven capable of winning races while running in both the K&N Pro Series East and West, so we’re looking forward to having him behind the wheel next season.”