Nevada Fishing Report

LAKE MEAD — Fishing has been good on the north side of the Boulder Basin. Anglers reportedly are catching catfish, black bass and stripers. Much of the action has come on top-water lures such as olive or natural Swim Shad. The Las Vegas Wash and the Hemenway fishing pier area have been good get-away spots for stripers and catfish. Don’t overlook 33-hole, from a boat or the shoreline. Reports indicate a lucky angler reeled in a large crappie. Crappie historically have been found in the Overton Arm, but they have been difficult to find.

LAKE MOHAVE — Several striper fishing success stories have surfaced over the past week involving fish in the 3-pound range. Fish that have been holding in deeper water are coming closer to the surface now that temperatures have dropped. Sunrise and sunset have been the most productive fishing times. Channel catfish are biting on the south end of the reservoir by the dam or near the powerlines.

LAUGHLIN — Anglers are reporting good fishing for 3-pound stripers near the south end of Big Bend in the Colorado State Recreation Area. The fish are taking anchovies fished from shore. Catfish also are hitting anchovies. Stocked rainbow trout are taking chartreuse or orange PowerBait. The fish can be found anywhere from below Davis Dam to Big Bend.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — The Nevada Department of Wildlife planted channel catfish in the local ponds last week. The fish have been taking night crawlers, hot dogs and commercial catfish baits. Seasonal Trout plants have not been scheduled.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Due to low fishing pressure, reports are spotty. Water levels have been rising and water temperatures cooling off. Trout should be hitting well on Cold Springs, Hay Meadow and Adams-McGill reservoirs on PowerBait and worms, as well as spinners and spoons. NDOW is reminding anglers that Dacey Reservoir is limited to artificial lures only. Go prepared for inclement weather, and don’t forget mosquito repellent.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Fishing has been good this week. With rising water levels due to the recent rains, anglers are catching limits of rainbows. The catch also includes an assortment of tiger and brown trout. Tigers and browns have been zeroing in on pheasant tail nymphs in brown or black, while rainbows have been hitting garlic-flavored PowerBait fished from the dock and dam.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Largemouth bass have shut down over most of the reservoir, but a few smaller fish still are hitting at the upper end. Crappie remain active and are taking small lures and flies. Anglers are catching rainbow trout off the dam with rainbow sparkle PowerBait. Water levels have been rising due to the recent rains.