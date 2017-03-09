Nevada Fishing Report

LAKE MEAD — Anglers are having success in Government Wash for striped bass and catfish, with silver variations of the Glide Swimbait catching the stripers. Anchovies fished from the bottom will work in deeper waters. Largemouth bass action has been good in the Callville Bay area. Water levels are steady at 1,089 feet.

LAKE MOHAVE — Striper fishing has been good at the north and south ends of the reservoir. Anchovies are fooling stripers near the dam and outside of Katherine Landing. Largemouth bass fishing has been good outside of Cottonwood Cove and around Princess Cove to the south. The coves in these areas are full of vegetation, and the bass are taking advantage of it. The water elevation has remained at 643 feet.

LAUGHLIN — Channel catfish are active along the river from Davis Dam to Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area. Anglers are catching catfish on night crawlers. Rainbow trout were stocked again this week at Davis Camp and below Casino Row. Trout will bite on a variety of baits and lures. PowerBait in bright colors and spinner baits have been most productive.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Lorenzi Park and Veterans Memorial Park ponds received an extra plant of rainbow trout from the Nevada Department of Wildlife Spring Creek Rearing station on Feb. 28. Sunset Park and Hafen Park ponds are scheduled to receive extra fish this week.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — The reservoirs mostly are clear of ice, but anglers can expect to find thin ice around the edges in the morning due to freezing temperatures overnight. Trout action has been picking up, with the fish taking spinning lures and spoons. Fly-fishers are finding success using olive Woolly Buggers.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — The reservoir is full, and a little ice still lingers along some of the edges, but for the most part it is ice-free. As usual, anglers have had good success with PowerBait or night crawlers. Overnight lows still are dipping below freezing, but the campgrounds are open.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — The reservoir is full and free of ice but murky. Rainbow trout stocking is expected to begin within the next two weeks. All campgrounds are open.

UPCOMING FISHING EVENT — The next meeting of the Las Vegas Family Fishing Club will be April 2 at Cold Creek Pond. Personnel from the NDOW will provide various styles of fishing rods and instruction on their use. They also will teach about baits, lures and fly-fishing. This is a free program, but a Nevada fishing license is required for those 12 years and older. Contact Ivy Santee at 702-486-5127, extension 3503, for more information.