Nevada Fishing Report

LAKE MEAD — Anglers are finding bait fish outside of Government Wash and good action for striped bass and catfish. Anchovies are catching stripers in the Boulder Basin. The Overton Arm has provided good fishing for black bass. Since it is spawning season, many anglers are practicing catch-and-release fishing for this fish.

LAKE MOHAVE — Great bass have been coming out of Mohave. Stripers in the 3- to 8-pound class have taking anchovies from the shoreline at the north and south ends of the reservoir. Every now and then, a lucky angler reels in a double-digit striper at Willow Beach. Folks at the marina store reported an angler reeled in a 29-pound fish over the weekend. Largemouth and smallmouth bass are active in coves around Cottonwood Cove.

LAUGHLIN — Striped bass have moved down the river hanging in marshy areas south of Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area. Anglers reportedly are catching fish in the 2- to 4-pound range. A rainbow trout plant is scheduled for this week below Davis Dam. The fish are biting on PowerBait, night crawlers and spinners.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Nevada Department of Wildlife seasonal trout plants have come to an end for this spring. Catfish stocking won’t begin until mid- to late April, but there still are plenty of fish to be caught. Sunfish and bass are spawning. Anglers targeting these fish are encouraged to practice catch-and-release fishing until the fish have finished spawning and left their nests. The NDOW is encouraging anglers to dispose of the trash and unwanted fishing line in garbage receptacles or recycling bins.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Action has been good this past week across the area. Recent rains muddied up the roads, but a few days of warm weather will correct that. One angler reported he caught his limit of rainbow trout while casting night crawlers.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Trout fishing has been good this past week, especially with recent plants of rainbow and tiger trout. Two anglers took home limits of tiger trout ranging between 14 and 16 inches over the weekend. Bait fishermen have been doing well using orange or green PowerBait and night crawlers.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Fishermen using night crawlers were more successful over the weekend than those using PowerBait. Overall fishing for stocked rainbow trout has been good.

UPCOMING FISHING EVENT — The next meeting of the Las Vegas Family Fishing Club will be Sunday at Cold Creek Pond. The NDOW will provide loaner equipment of various styles to participants, and staff will provide instruction for its use. Training will cover everything from baits to lures and fly-fishing. This is a free program, but a Nevada fishing license is required for those 12 years and older. NDOW personnel also will release approximately 200 baby trout into the pond to conclude its seasonal Trout in the Classroom program and invites the public to assist. Contact Ivy Santee at 702-486-5127, extension 3503, for more information.