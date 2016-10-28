Posted Updated 

Democratic lawmakers plan agreement on jobs with Las Vegas stadium officials

Democratic lawmakers plan agreement on jobs with Las Vegas stadium officials

web1_stadiumjobs_102716_07_7273340.jpg
People listen during a news conference discussing benefits for employment at the stadium project, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, at the Urban Chamber of Commerce in North Las Vegas. Over 50 people attending the event. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Democratic lawmakers plan agreement on jobs with Las Vegas stadium officials

web1_stadiumjobs_102716_08_7273340.jpg
Andy Abboud, left, vice president of government relations & community speaks during a news conference discussing benefits for employment at the stadium project, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, at the Urban Chamber of Commerce in North Las Vegas. Over 50 people attending the event. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Democratic lawmakers plan agreement on jobs with Las Vegas stadium officials

web1_stadiumjobs_102716_04_7273340.jpg
Andy Abboud, left, vice president of government relations & community development at the Las Vegas Sands, listens while Democratic Minority Leader Aaron Ford speaks during a news conference discussing benefits for employment at the stadium project, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, at the Urban Chamber of Commerce in North Las Vegas. Over 50 people attending the event. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Democratic lawmakers plan agreement on jobs with Las Vegas stadium officials

web1_stadiumjobs_102716_01_7273340.jpg
Sen. Aaron Ford, second from right, speaks during a news conference discussing benefits for employment at the stadium project, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, at the Urban Chamber of Commerce in North Las Vegas. Also in the photo is Sen. Kelvin Atkinson, left, Las Vegas Sands executive Andy Abboud, and Assemblywoman Irene Bustamante Adams. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Democratic lawmakers plan agreement on jobs with Las Vegas stadium officials

web1_stadiumjobs_102716_02_7273340.jpg
Sen. Aaron Ford, second from left, speaks during a news conference discussing benefits for employment at the stadium project, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, at the Urban Chamber of Commerce in North Las Vegas. Also in the photo is Sen. Kelvin Atkinson, Las Vegas Sands executive Andy Abboud, and Assemblywoman Irene Bustamante Adams. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Democratic lawmakers plan agreement on jobs with Las Vegas stadium officials

web1_stadiumjobs_102716_03_7273340.jpg
Assemblywoman Irene Bustamante Adams speaks during a news conference discussing benefits for employment at the stadium project, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, at the Urban Chamber of Commerce in North Las Vegas. Over 50 people attending the event. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Democratic lawmakers plan agreement on jobs with Las Vegas stadium officials

web1_stadiumjobs_102716_06_7273340.jpg
Tommy White, center, with the Laborers International Union of North America Local 872 applauds during a news conference discussing benefits for employment at the stadium project, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, at the Urban Chamber of Commerce in North Las Vegas. Over 50 people attending the event. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Democratic lawmakers plan agreement on jobs with Las Vegas stadium officials

web1_stadiumjobs_102716_09_7273340.jpg
Sheila Collins asks about community benefits in the 89106 zip code during a news conference discussing benefits for employment at the stadium project at the Urban Chamber of Commerce in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Democratic lawmakers plan agreement on jobs with Las Vegas stadium officials

web1_stadiumjobs_102716_05_7273340.jpg
People stand outside of room at the Urban Chamber of Commerce, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, during a news conference in North Las Vegas to discuss benefits for employment at the stadium project. Over 50 people attending the event. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

By RICHARD N. VELOTTA
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Democratic legislative leaders plan to reach a community benefits agreement with a yet-to-be-appointed Las Vegas stadium authority board assuring that more than half the construction and operations jobs on the $1.9 billion project go to underprivileged workers.

Senate Minority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, said the agreement, still in the draft stage, is being worked out with representatives of Sheldon Adelson’s family, which is contributing $650 million toward the 65,000-seat dome near the Strip.

About 100 people jammed into a conference room at the Urban Chamber of Commerce on Thursday to hear comments about the agreement from legislative leaders and representatives of minority chambers of commerce.

The announcement was made in the wake of a Reuters report from Tel Aviv that Adelson, who led efforts to pass legislation raising $750 million in room tax revenue for the project, said he would walk away from the project unless the Oakland Raiders improved their stake in the deal.

Adelson family representative Andy Abboud, Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s vice president of government relations and community development, and Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis called the report “a non-story.”

After the community benefits agreement announcement, Abboud said Adelson participated in a “fireside chat” at a travel technology conference in Israel and was asked about his negotiating strategies and techniques. He said Adelson used his negotiations with the Raiders as an example of his tactics, and he said his quotes were taken out of context.

According to the Reuters report, Adelson said, “They (the Raiders) want so much, so I told my people, ‘Tell them I could live with the deal, I could live without the deal. Here’s the way it’s gonna go down. If they don’t want it, bye-bye,’” he said.

In August, Adelson representatives told the Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee that he would walk away from the deal unless $750 million in public funds were contributed to the project.

Davis, contacted Thursday morning, added, “It’s a non-story. I have no comment on it.”

Representatives of the Raiders and Sands met in Las Vegas on Wednesday to go over details of agreements that will go before the stadium authority board in advance of construction. Rob Goldstein, president and chief operating officer of Sands, and Patrick Dumont, the company’s chief financial officer and Adelson’s son-in-law, met with Raiders executives, Abboud said.

Among the matters that will be tackled by the nine-member authority board, which will include three members appointed by the Clark County Commission, three by Gov. Brian Sandoval and one by UNLV President Len Jessup, will be the community benefits agreement championed by Democratic leaders.

Ford detailed some of the terms planned for the agreement, including job training, apprenticeship and internship programs and preferential hiring of minority laborers, veterans and the LGBT community for at least half of the jobs with a goal of 75 percent of the workers being minorities. The agreement also would include opportunities for small businesses to contract as suppliers.

The agreement envisions an oversight committee composed of members of the Urban, Latin, Asian and Women’s chambers of commerce and veterans groups to work with the stadium authority to enforce the hiring of a diverse work force.

Ford also said the agreement would include a community access program that would enable veterans, military families and low-income residents discounts and free admission to events at the stadium, including football games.

He said the developers and the Democratic leadership also have negotiated a financial contribution for a recreational facility primarily for at-risk youth.

Abboud said the programs outlined in the agreement are reflective of the employment philosophies used by Sands worldwide. He said the company is planning hiring and purchasing seminars in advance of construction.

“This is going to be just like our philosophy has at The Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas,” Abboud said. “We’ll have the best possible pay and benefits. These are not going to be low-paying jobs, but good jobs with good benefits.”

Ford said the agreement would be made public when it is presented to the stadium authority board.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter. Las Vegas Review-Journal writer Matt Youmans contributed to this report.

OTHER STADIUM-RELATED DEVELOPMENTS

— The Clark County Commission is continuing to accept applications for the stadium authority board appointments. Commissioners have set a Tuesday, noon deadline for applications. Under the stadium legislation, the board would have to be formed within 30 days of the enactment of the law and meet within 75 days. Since the bill was signed by Gov. Brian Sandoval Oct. 17, the board must be formed by Nov. 16 and its first meeting must occur by Dec. 31.

— The San Jose Mercury News reported Wednesday that Oakland and Alameda County officials are reviewing a last-ditch effort by the Fortress Investment money-management firm, which includes former NFL players Ronnie Lott and Rodney Peete, to deliver a stadium proposal to keep the Raiders in Oakland. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff has vowed not to get into a bidding war with Nevada and Las Vegas, but NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has made it clear that he prefers the team stay in Oakland.

— ABC News reported that any viable stadium offer from Oakland could prevent the Raiders from filing a request with NFL owners to relocate. Davis has indicated he would make the request as soon as he's allowed — after the last game of the current NFL season, Jan. 1. Owners could then consider the request and if three-quarters of them approve — a minimum of 24 of the 32 owners — the relocation process could begin.

— The Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce is assisting the Raiders with a marketing survey. The team has hired Manhattan Beach, California-based Barrett Sports Group LLC, a nationally recognized sports management consulting firm, to evaluate the potential demand for a Las Vegas stadium. The chamber distributed the survey by email to members Wednesday.

— RICHARD N. VELOTTA

 