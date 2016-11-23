Fans share thoughts on name, logo of Vegas Golden Knights

An estimated 5,000 fans came to witness the christening and logo reveal of the Vegas Golden Knights, the NHL franchise that was announced five months ago and until Tuesday remained nameless.

Reactions were mostly positive to the unveiling of the team name and logo at Toshiba Plaza in front of T-Mobile Arena. Fans heard rumors that name would include “Knights,” and it seemingly came down to Golden Knights, Silver Knights and Desert Knights.

Fans of all ages, mostly locals, turned out and shared their thoughts on the state’s first and only major professional sports team.

“I think it’s great. I love it.” — Desire Parks, 16.

“I’m a big fan of other sports and I’m just getting into hockey so now I can finally have a passion here. Born and raised here, so it’s something to actually go for.” — Brandon Ozaeta, 24.

“I was thinking either Golden Knights or Silver Knights or Desert Knights. I still have my Wranglers jersey.” — Don Sheneberger, 60.

“Golden Knights is a cool name, I think the logo looks good. I’m going to try to (buy merchandise) if the line isn’t too long.” — Zack Peters, 26.

“Not as good as this one.” — Freddie Lagault, 63, pointing to her Las Vegas Thunder jersey.

“I like it because we’re the Knights.” — Luke Miller, 9.

“It fits Las Vegas, so why not? I like it. I’d wear it.” — Jessica Avila, 23.

“Don’t hate it. I’d rather it be Aces or something like that. I’m a season ticket holder so I’ll support it.” — Mark Yingling, 39.

“It’s the best name they could have chosen for the Knight category. I would have personally liked something like the 21s or the Blackjacks or something a little more closer to Vegas, but this is still a good name.” — Michael Thomas, 20.

“I do like the logo. I’m a marketing teacher and I think it goes well. It’s easy, lots of colors for everybody to kind of get into it.” — Lisa Withrow, 43.

“I was thinking it was going to be the Silver Knights. I just like the name.” — Harry Morgan, 11.

“We thought it was going to be the Desert Knights or Silver Knights, but Golden Knights, that’s just awesome.” — Debbie Erickson, 51.

“I didn’t even hear about Golden Knights, but Golden Knights is best. I thought Desert Knights is kind of corny, but Golden Knights is the best. You have to stand out, right? Gold is the best, so that’s the way you have to go.” — Bruce Giles, 35.

