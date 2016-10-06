GM George McPhee hopes practice makes perfect for Las Vegas in NHL expansion draft

June 20, 2017, is coming and George McPhee promises he is going to be ready.

The general manager for the Las Vegas NHL expansion team has had the date circled on his calendar ever since he accepted the job July 12. That’s the day Las Vegas has to turn in its 30 selections, one from each team, for the NHL expansion draft.

The first of what will be several mock drafts will be held Saturday and Sunday at the team’s temporary offices in Summerlin. McPhee and his professional scouts along with other members of the team’s hockey operations staff will meet and go through the process of selecting players.

“It’s a chance for us to get comfortable with the procedure and the rules,” McPhee said Wednesday after the groundbreaking ceremonies for the team’s headquarters and practice facility adjacent to Downtown Summerlin. “It’s our first time doing this so there are going to be a lot of questions and get a feel for what the process is like.”

For the expansion draft, the current 30 NHL teams will have the option of protecting seven forwards, three defensemen and one goaltender or eight skaters and one goalie. All first- and second-year professionals as well as all unsigned draft choices will be exempt.

The 30 teams must submit their protected list by 5 p.m. ET on June 17, 2017. Las Vegas must submit its expansion draft selections by 5 p.m. ET on June 20. The selections will be announced on June 21.

McPhee said the team will go in alphabetic order in making its mock selections, starting with Anaheim and ending with Winnipeg. There are no plans to reveal who gets selected in these mock draft exercises.

“We’ll probably spend 15-20 minutes on each team’s selection,” McPhee said of the plan to conduct the mock draft. “I’m sure there’ll be lots of discussion on who to select and that’s what we want. I want to get everyone’s opinion.”

For the team, it won’t be as simple as just taking Player A. There will be several factors involving the selection, including that player’s salary and length of contract, his impact on the team’s salary cap, his age and obviously, his projected level of productivity.

The value of the players selected must meet a minimum of 60 percent of the cap, roughly $48.3 million.

For the cap, Andrew Luegerner, the team’s director of hockey legal affairs and its capologist, will be involved in the process. When it comes to projecting a player’s future worth, Misha Danskov, the director of hockey operations and its analytics expert, will likely be asked his opinion.

“It’s all about being ready for the real thing,” McPhee said of June 20, 2017.

