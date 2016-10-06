GM says Las Vegas NHL practice facility will be ‘best of its kind’ — PHOTOS

Posted 

Bill Foley, the owner of Las Vegas' NHL expansion team, fifth from left, shovels dirt with other officials during the groundbreaking ceremony for the team's practice facility and headquarters in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

Bill Foley, the owner of Las Vegas' NHL expansion team, center, speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony for the team's practice facility and headquarters in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

Bill Foley, the owner of Las Vegas' NHL expansion team, second from left, smiles during the groundbreaking ceremony for the team's practice facility and headquarters in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. The team's general manager, George McPhee, left, looks on with Clark County Commissioners Susan Brager, third from left, and Steve Sisolak. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

People take photos during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Las Vegas NHL expansion team's practice facility and headquarters in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

Bill Foley, the owner of Las Vegas' NHL expansion team, center, laughs during the groundbreaking ceremony for the team's practice facility and headquarters in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

A shovel is shown before being used in the groundbreaking ceremony for the Las Vegas NHL expansion team's practice facility and headquarters in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

Clark County Commissioner Susan Brager, left, shares a laugh with Bill Foley, the owner of Las Vegas' NHL expansion team, during the groundbreaking ceremony for the team's practice facility and headquarters in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. George McPhee, the team's general manager, left, looks on. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

Kerry Bubolz, president of Las Vegas' NHL expansion team, left, looks at the blueprints after the groundbreaking ceremony for the team's practice facility and headquarters in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

Construction begins after the groundbreaking ceremony for the Las Vegas NHL expansion team's practice facility and headquarters in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

Bill Foley, the owner of Las Vegas' NHL expansion team, looks on before the groundbreaking ceremony for the team's practice facility and headquarters in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

People arrive for the groundbreaking ceremony for the Las Vegas NHL expansion team's practice facility and headquarters in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

People gather before the groundbreaking ceremony for the Las Vegas NHL expansion team's practice facility and headquarters in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

George McPhee, the general manager of Las Vegas' NHL expansion team, looks on before the groundbreaking ceremony for the team's practice facility and headquarters in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

Construction begins after the groundbreaking ceremony for the Las Vegas NHL expansion team's practice facility and headquarters in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

Construction begins after the groundbreaking ceremony for the Las Vegas NHL expansion team's practice facility and headquarters in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

The podium is moved after the groundbreaking ceremony for the Las Vegas NHL expansion team's practice facility and headquarters in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

Blueprints are shown after the groundbreaking ceremony for the Las Vegas NHL expansion team's practice facility and headquarters in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

People gather before the groundbreaking ceremony for the Las Vegas NHL expansion team's practice facility and headquarters in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

Bill Foley, the owner of Las Vegas' NHL expansion team, center, speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony for the team's practice facility and headquarters in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. George McPhee, the team's general manager, left, looks on. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

Bill Foley, the owner of Las Vegas' NHL expansion team, center, speaks after the groundbreaking ceremony for the team's practice facility and headquarters in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. George McPhee, the team's general manager, left, looks on. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

Construction begins after the groundbreaking ceremony for the Las Vegas NHL expansion team's practice facility and headquarters in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Las Vegas NHL expansion team's practice facility and headquarters in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

Bill Foley, the owner of Las Vegas' NHL expansion team, right, talks with George McPhee, general manager of the team, during the groundbreaking ceremony for the team's practice facility and headquarters in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. George McPhee, the team's general manager, left, looks on. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

By STEVE CARP
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

George McPhee has been in a lot of ice rinks in his life. But the 58-year-old general manager of the Las Vegas NHL expansion franchise can’t wait to step inside the rinks that are being built at Pavilion Center Drive and will serve as the practice facility and headquarters for the team.

“It’s going to be the best in the business,” McPhee said Wednesday after he, team owner Bill Foley, officials from Clark County Commission and the Howard Hughes Corp. took part in the ceremonial groundbreaking at the site for the $24 million, 120,000-square-foot facility which was recently expanded from the original 105,000-square-foot plan. “The training facilities, the way it’s laid out, will be the best, both on and off the ice. The players are going to love practicing here. It allows you to take all the excuses away.”

While the site has been prepped during the past three weeks, construction isn’t expected to begin until the end of the month. Foley wants the building operational in time for the team’s inaugural training camp next September. The projected completion date is late August.

“It better be ready,” he said. “I’m going to be on everybody’s case to get it done on time. We’re not going to Whitefish (Montana) to have training camp. It’s going to be here in Vegas.”

The Pavilion Center site, the third that was being considered after looking at Warm Springs Road and Durango Drive and Far Hills Avenue adjacent to the 215 Beltway, is across from Downtown Summerlin. It is a short drive from the team’s temporary offices in Summerlin and about 20 to 25 minutes from T-Mobile Arena, the team’s home rink. The land is being leased for 20 years from the Howard Hughes Corp.

Clark County Commissioner Susan Barger, in whose District F the facility is being built, is excited for the potential to grow the game among area youth.

“I’m excited for our youth. They have to beg for ice and they won’t have to do that anymore,” she said of the additional two sheets of ice which will service the local youth hockey community when the NHL team isn’t using it.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow on Twitter: @stevecarprj

 